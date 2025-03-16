Sunderland fell to another disappointing defeat at Coventry City on Saturday.

Sunderland’s faint automatic promotion hopes look to have slipped away following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Coventry City on Saturday, with Opta all but confirming their play-off place in their new predicted table.

Haji Wright’s clinical hat-trick condemned the Black Cats to a third Championship defeat in six, with the Coventry striker returning from injury to score all three goals for his side at the CBS Arena. A poor showing saw the away side barely threaten their in-form hosts, with a brief second-half spell the only sign of life in red and white.

Regis Le Bris admitted after full-time his young squad looked ‘exhausted’ as the rigours of a Championship promotion push take their toll, with the psychological effects of late defeat at Leeds United still showing. A three-goal deficit is their biggest defeat of the campaign and the gap on second now looks uncatchable.

A bad day for Sunderland

Sunderland’s day got even worse amid confirmation full-back Denis Cirkin has picked up a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old was forced off midway through the second-half at Coventry, with Le Bris confirming further assessment will be needed next week, with the defender now looking set to miss out on a first ever England Under-21 call up.

But the campaign is not over for Sunderland, who themselves have a healthy gap on the rest of the play-off chasing pack, and so the goal between now and May is to rebuild momentum and aim to keep fourth spot, therefore earning a preferable play-off semi-final draw. Below them, as many as six teams could claim to have a chance of finishing in spots five or six, making for an intriguing build up to the play-offs.

Coventry’s defeat of Sunderland has further cemented their chances of a top-six finish, with Frank Lampard’s side on an incredible run of 10 wins in their last 12 games, while Bristol City also picked up a decent three points at home to Norwich City. West Brom and Middlesbrough picked up points against Luton Town and Hull City respectively.

Opta predicted table

How quickly Sunderland can bounce back remains to be seen but after the latest round of fixtures, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted Championship table and it makes for interesting reading. Take a look below to see how they expect the remainder of the campaign to pan out.

Leeds United - 97 points (promoted as champions) Sheffield United - 93 points (Promoted automatically) Burnley - 93 points (play-offs) Sunderland - 82 points (play-offs) Coventry City - 71 points (play-offs) West Brom - 70 points (play-offs) Bristol City - 68 points Middlesbrough - 66 points Sheffield Wednesday - 65 points Blackburn Rovers - 62 points Watford - 62 points Millwall - 61 points Norwich City - 60 points Preston North End - 59 points Queens Park Rangers - 55 points Swansea City - 54 points Portsmouth - 52 points Hull City - 52 points Oxford United - 50 points Stoke City 48 points Cardiff City - 48 points Derby County - 47 points (relegated) Luton Town - 44 points (relegated) Plymouth Argyle - 40 points (relegated)

