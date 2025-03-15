Régis Le Bris confirms new Sunderland injury concern after Coventry City defeat

Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat against Coventry City on Saturday

Dennis Cirkin has suffered a hamstring injury, adding to Sunderland's again lengthy list of injury concerns.

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the defender will need to be assessed after the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, with Cirkin limping out midway through the second half. Cirkin had won his first call up to the England U21 set up on Friday, but his involvement in those games now appears to be in doubt.

"I don't know really how serious it is, we'll see probably on Sunday or on Monday," Le Bris said.

"He has a hamstring injury."

Sunderland are already stretched in that part of the pitch, with Aji Alese already ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Leo Hjelde was absent from the squad on Saturday but that injury is minor and he should be back after the international break to come into the side if Cirkin is sidelined.

Dan Ballard is not expected back until a couple of weeks after the international break, underlining the concern around Cirkin's injury. Jenson Seelt did get his first competitive minutes since March last year as a second-half substitute, bolstering Le Bris's options for the run-in.

Le Bris admits fatigue a concern for Sunderland

Le Bris admitted his concern about Sunderland's performance against Coventry City, with many players looking heavily fatigued after what has been a demanding campaign so far.

"I think we looked tired in lots of different positions," Le Bris said.

"The whole team wasn't at the level expected. Sometimes just one or two positions can change the whole dynamic, it's one duel, one mistake... it's always fragile one way or the other. It was everywhere [we lost today]."

