It was a chastening afternoon for the Black Cats as they fell to a heavy defeat at Coventry City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and these were his three key conclusions from the game...

ALARM BELLS ARE RINGING - BUT IT'S NOT TIME TO PANIC JUST YET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was little debate afterwards as to whether this emphatic scoreline flattered the hosts. They had been almost entirely dominant from minute one to ninety, Sunderland registering only a couple of chances midway through the second half and neither of those from particularly convincing patters on play.

Sunderland came into the game with a 13-point advantage on Frank Lampard's team but in intensity and quality the two teams were miles apart. Lampard spoke of his admiration for Sunderland's young team afterwards, encouraged and enthused that his players had managed to dominate so effectively. Key to that had had been his bravery both in pressing Sunderland aggressively and almost exclusively playing out from the back, two tactics that the Black Cats often relish coming up against. It spoke to Coventry's quality that they were able to execute but equally, it demonstrated just how fatigued the core of Régis Le Bris's side appears to be. Sunderland struggled to put any pressure on the ball and in the rare moments they had, the speed and precision with which they can usually play through the press was non-existent. It was on the day a total mismatch.

While understandably encouraged by the progress of his side, Lampard paid short shrift to any idea that his team might have inflicted a psychological blow ahead of a potential play-off reunion. For one, he pointed out that his side still has a lot of work to do to make the top six and additionally, he made the pint that a lot can happen and change in eight games of football.

This is the one positive for Sunderland: they still have time to refresh and rebuild ahead of that play-off campaign and so this dreadful afternoon doesn't have to define them. What this game did do was underline the critical importance of managing a squad that looks as if has hit the wall effectively in the weeks ahead. Particularly in midfield, it simply looks unsustainable to ask these players to keep going without a break.

DENNIS CIRKIN INJURY LEAVES SUNDERLAND FACING ANXIOUS WAIT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris confirmed after the game that Dennis Cirkin appears to have suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat, which only adds to Sunderland's squad issues heading into the international break. As of yet the severity is not known and hopefully the problem will not be a serious one, as it's a part of the squad where Sunderland are already stretched.

Leo Hjelde will be back after the international break and has shown he can have a positive impact in that position, but he is most comfortable at centre half and the absence of Cirkin would mean there is no natural in the position. Sunderland can get by with Hjelde and Luke O'Nien, but they don't have a player whose instinct is to overlap and offer an attacking threat.

There is then a potential knock-in impact infield, where there would then be no senior cover while Dan Ballard concludes his rehab from a hamstring injury. Jenson Seelt's return to the pitch after a year out was a very welcome sight, and the defender did well to get through his spell on the pitch in very trying circumstances. That will offer some comfort to Le Bris but a significant setback for Cirkin could have a real consequence on Sunderland's bid to regain some momentum.

SUNDERLAND HAVE TO USE ALAN BROWNE MORE

After impressing in the first half against Cardiff City before understandably tiring after so long on the sidelines, it came as something of a surprise that Alan Browne did not start either the draw with Preston North End or the defeat here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rigg had been excellent off the bench in midweek, and that did understandably seem to pave the way for his return to the starting XI here. Harder to comprehend was the decision not to introduce Browne at the break or when the first changes did eventually come ten minutes later. Sunderland's young midfield has been outstanding this season and fully justified Le Bris's faith, but the lack of energy and intensity here was stark. When Browne was eventually introduced later in the second half, he operated out on the right wing and mostly away from where the game was being won and lost.

If Sunderland are to reach the play-offs fresh and sharp then there is going to have to be regular rotation between now and the end of the campaign, particularly with Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg heading off to play more minutes in the England age groups. The very welcome return of Enzo Le Fée will clearly make a significant difference as he will now finally be able to play in his preferred number eight role, but Browne is another player that Sunderland have to trust more in the weeks head.

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with one 7 but 4s and 5s aplenty after Coventry City loss