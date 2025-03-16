Sunderland were thrashed by Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday in the Championship

Patrick Roberts has stated that his Sunderland teammates are “embarrassed” by their performance against Coventry City

Haji Wright scored a hat-trick as Sunderland fell to their heaviest defeat of the season at Coventry City on Saturday in the Championship at the CBS Arena. The Black Cats were two goals down at half time thanks to Wright’s brace, and though there were some brief signs of a revival midway through the second half, Wright’s brilliant finish put the game to bed.

Speaking after the game, Roberts delivered a brutally honest assessment of the game and stated that he and his teammates were “embarrassed” by their “unacceptable” performance in front of a packed out travelling contingent in the away end from the North East

“I think it's that part of the season where it's crucial we kind of stay in a momentum and a rhythm,” Roberts said after the game. “I thought today we lacked an awful lot. It's something a lot of us are embarrassed about. To come here, we knew it would be a tough place anyway, but to give them two goals like that is unacceptable, I think.

“From a player outlook, it's not good enough. We've got to kind of regroup and take this break as a positive.There's been a lot of games, we've picked up some good results, but we know overall it's been quite disappointing, I think, on our standards and our expectations.

“The fans came and we put on a performance like that, it's not good enough. We all know that as players and we have to go into this two weeks and kind of pick ourselves back up and remember there's still a hell of a lot of football to play.

“We can't be naive to that. Just go into the last few games of the season and pick up a real good rhythm and momentum and learn from this game and take this game as one of them games you can learn from and don't forget it and try to put things right.”

Patrick Roberts talks about Sunderland fans’ reaction

Sunderland fans were not happy at half-time with their side behind by two goals against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Wright struck twice to hand Lampard’s side a 2-0 lead after the opening 45 with Sunderland struggling to deal with the frontman. For the first goal, Dennis Cirkin allowed the ball to go out for a throw when he could have cleared his lines.

The striker was then fouled by Chris Mepham in the area, with referee Dean Whitestone awarding a penalty kick to the home side. Wright scored the spot-kick kick and Sunderland were booed by their fans as they headed into the half-time interval after an abject display.

After Wright’s hat-trick was complete and with it Coventry’s easy win, Sunderland’s players stayed on the pitch at the CBS Arena to apologise to the away fans. Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor, Luke O’Nien, and Jobe Bellingham stayed out the longest longest.

“It's part and parcel of football,” Roberts said when asked about the fan reaction. “Fans are obviously there for life. Players obviously come and go, but we understand the emotion that comes into a football game and we can appreciate that.

“I'll bring my experience, and it's time to knuckle down, and they'll stick with us. I know it's a frustrating day today, but overall throughout the season they've been there. We take this game and put it to the back of our minds, but obviously look to learn from it and, like I said, don't forget about it and try and pick up good momentum going into the last few games.”