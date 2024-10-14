Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has become a key player for his country over the past 12 months

Sunderland star Trai Hume is set to be in action for Northern Ireland once again on Tuesday night as the Green and White Army host Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast in the UEFA Nations League.

Hume was named Northern Ireland’s player of the match over the weekend as they drew 0-0 with Belarus in a behind-closed-doors game in Hungary, after restrictions were placed on the host nation by UEFA due to the country’s involvment in the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Northern Ireland have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three Nations League games so far and are two points behind Belarus and Bulgaria. A victory on Tuesday could put them top of their group, if Belarus fail to beat Luxembourg. They lost 1-0 to Bulgaria last month, after a mistake from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted the hosts a chance to score the only goal of the game.

Hume is the only Sunderland player involved for Michael O’Neill’s side due to injury after fellow defender Dan Ballard was called up but was forced to withdraw due to an injury that has ruled him out of the Black Cats’ recent Championship contests. Hume captained his country the last time they played at Windsor Park, which was a 2-0 win over Luxembourg with Ballard scoring in that game.

Is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on TV?

In a word, no. The fixture will not be broadcast on normal television but there is good news for those wanting to watch the contest as it will be streamed live on Viaplay's YouTube channel. Viaplay’s TV channels require a subscription but the action is free to watch on Youtube.

How can I stream Northern Ireland v Bulgaria?

Simply log into Youtube and go to Viaplay International to access the game. This can be done a number of ways: including via phone, tablet, desktop, laptop and Smart TVs. The majority of Smart TVs will have a Youtube app that you can watch the game on to still access it on a television. The fixture will be shown via THIS LINK from 7.35pm on Tuesday.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is hoping to give the home faithful a victory on Tuesday night after two games without a win. He said: “The important thing at home is to show intent and that’s throughout the game and how you approach it.

“We’ve been at our best here when we’ve started with intensity. If you look back at the Luxembourg game, that was the intent from the outset and we’ve done that with more established teams in the past. That is something we have to get into the mentality and psychology of this team, too. We want the game to have intensity, so the onus is on us to create that type of game.”

Standard Liege forward Isaac Price said after Saturday’s draw with Belarus: “We felt like we’d done enough to come here and win the game and we couldn’t do that, but some of the play, especially in the first half, the chances we created were really good. We’ve just got to put in those little details to get the goals.

“I think it’s sort of a no fear way of playing. We go out there and express ourselves but you’ve got to do it in the right way. I think everyone was really disappointed in the changing room as we felt we played pretty well and probably should have got the three points, so it’s more two dropped than one gained. But we put in a good performance and we’ve got another home game on Tuesday so we’ve just got to go and beat Bulgaria.”