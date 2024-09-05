Two Sunderland players played their part as Northern Ireland beat Luxembourg in Belfast

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland pair Dan Ballard and Trai Hume both played a key role as Northern Ireland kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

Ballard played as one of three centre-backs while Hume was played in an unconventional left-wing back role before being switched to right-wing back during the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland started on the front foot as they looked to pen Luxembourg inside their own half. After a couple of early chances for Callum Marshall and Dion Charles, former Black Cats defender Paddy McNair opened the scoring after 11 minutes as the visitors failed to deal with Ciaron Brown's long throw and the Northern Irishman had enough time to pick his spot and fire into the corner from the centre of the penalty area.

Northern Ireland's Trai Hume walks out before the UEFA Nations League, Group C3 match at Windsor Park, Belfast. | Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Five minutes later, Ballard doubled the advantage with a well-taken goal. Conor Bradley earned a free-kick as he was fouled just before breaking into the penalty box. From the free-kick, George Saville played a flat ball into six-yard box and Ballard tidily swept home for his fourth goal at international level.

Michael O'Neill's side eased off following the quick-fire double as they looked to use the pace and skill of Liverpool defender Bradley on a number of occasions. The Castlederg man won a corner with a scything run which, in turn, almost resulted in a goal made in Sunderland. From the corner the ball fell to Ballard who laid it off for Hume on the edge of the penalty area with the Northern Ireland captain given enough time to line up a shot but he curled just wide.

Hume nearly had a hand in a third goal as Northern Ireland made a fast start to second half. Bradley burst through two Luxembourg midfielders and found Hume on the left and the Black Cats man floated a delicious ball over to Isaac Price but he volleyed just wide. Bradley then had a great chance to wrap up the game as a brilliant ball over the top from Ballard put the Liverpool man through on goal but he dragged his effort across goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard had an opportunity to add to his own tally as he leapt highest to win a header but directed his effort past the post. Ross McCausland almost put the gloss on the victory in stoppage time but was twice denied by impressive saves from Anthony Moris as the contest finished 2-0.

Here is how the Sunderland Echo rated the performances of the two Black Cats players in action in Belfast...

Trai Hume - 7/10

Made captain for the first time and produced a solid defensive display on both sides. As mentioned above, was moved to a more unfamiliar left wing-back role before switching back to the right-hand side of defence in the second half and then into the centre of defence for the final 10 minutes, showing his versatility and value to Michael O'Neill.

Dan Ballard - 8/10

His goal after 16 minutes did enough to knock the wind out of the Luxembourg sails. Should have had an assist too after a great ball to put Bradley through. Was aggressive and effectively shut down any attacks from the visitors.