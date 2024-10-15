Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s newest recruit has been pictured at the Academy of Light after starting his coaching role

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedro Ribero has been pictured working with Sunderland’s players for the first time since his move to the club last week.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for a candidate to work alongside head coach Régis Le Bris since the Frenchman’s arrival on Wearside earlier this year, and have finally settled on Ribero, who boasts almost two decades of experience in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old Portuguese coach has previously held similar roles at FC Porto, Al-Ahli, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, and TSV 1860 Munich. Ribero also has managerial experience with Belenenses SAD, FC Penafiel, Academico Viseu, and Leixoes in his home country.

Ribero has now joined Le Bris’ backroom staff alongside fellow assistant head coach Mike Dodds, first team coach Michael Proctor, and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini. Ribero has also now started work and has been pictured on the club’s social media accounts working with the players ahead of Sunday’s game against Hull City.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing his new role at the Stadium of Light, Ribeiro said last week: “I’m privileged to be part of one of the most historical and progressive football clubs in English football. It’s a real honour and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. I’ll do my best to contribute and to support our players, as we all work to achieve Sunderland’s long-term goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Sunderland. We’ve been diligent and patient in identifying the right candidate for this role to ensure we build on the excellent progress we are making. Pedro has an impressive set of experiences. He can use these to provide an alternative perspective, but importantly he is aligned to our values and playing identity. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to helping him settle into his new role.”

Ribeiro’s most recent post was with Leixoes, where he lasted half a season before departing the club in January of this year. He has been unattached ever since.