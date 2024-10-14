Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West Brom and Sheffield United transfer target is valued at around £10million by Leicester City

West Brom and Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a deal for Tom Cannon during the January transfer window.

Sunderland saw multiple big-money bids for the striker rejected by Leicester City last summer before Cannon eventually joined Stoke City on loan in the Championship as the Black Cats signed Wilson Isidor and Ahmed Abdullahi to bolster their own attacking options.

However, according to a national report from The Sun newspaper, the Foxes hold an option to cut Cannon’s loan deal at the Potters short in January should they choose to do so. This situation has allegedly placed Championship clubs on “red alert.”

West Brom and Sheffield United are two of the clubs named as being interested in signing Cannon during the January transfer window. Leicester City, however, are said to rate the player at around the £10million mark. Reports state that the Baggies and Blades may table loan-to-but bids to Leicester City for Cannon.

It is not yet clear whether or not Sunderland would be interested again in signing Cannon. Isidor has netted two goals in two starts for Régis Le Bris but Abdullahi is yet to feature for his new club due to injury. The Black Cats hope to be boosted by the return of Eliezer Mayenda, who has four goal contributions to his name, after the international break.

Sunderland also moved to sign former Brighton and Hull City attacker Aaron Connolly to a one-year deal after the transfer window had shut owing to the Republic of Ireland international’s free agent status. Connolly is expected to make his debut for Le Bris in the coming weeks after netting for the under-21s earlier this month.