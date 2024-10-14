Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has caught the eye this season

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has lavished praise on Jobe Bellingham, claiming that the starlet has been “fabulous” since signing for the Black Cats last summer.

Speakman, who used to work in the academy at Bellingham’s first club Birmingham City, has known the teenage talent since childhood, and played an instrumental role in bringing him to Wearside. Since then, Jobe has established himself as a key figure at the Stadium of Light, and has impressed immensely during the early stages of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with The Second Tier podcast, Speakman hailed the midfielder, emphasising his high ceiling of potential. He said: “Jobe's a bit of a unique one, because I've known Jobe since he was probably six years of age. Obviously, really, really proud to see the type of person he's grown into as a young man. He's a top kid, and obviously on pitch he's been fabulous for us. I think everyone can see the sort of growth and maturity in his game over the period of time with us, in the season and the bit he's been with us.

“And look, he could be anything he wants to be. He has the right attitude, he has the right mindset to operate at the highest level, and I certainly don't see anything that's going to be standing in his way of reaching the highest level.”

Speakman also reserved praise for Bellingham’s versatility, with the 19-year-old having played in a variety of midfield roles, as well as at the point of attack, for the Black Cats. He added: “I think the young players coming through the system now, off the back of, obviously, significant investment in the last 10 to 15 years in academy football, I think you're seeing lots more flexible players. I think the days of players playing a [single] position are starting to evaporate. I think you're starting to see much more flexible players, but the game's also becoming more flexible.

“Teams have an in-possession shape and out-of-possession strategy. They change within the game. Regis [Le Bris] is also a big fan of making sure the players are able to change in-game and they're able to make those decisions themselves, and they're bright enough to do that. Therefore, you need players that have got that flexibility. The flexibility can't extend too far - it has to be within one or two positions, one or two moments in the game - but, yeah, I think he [Jobe] got such great physical attributes that it enables him, probably, to play maybe more positions than other players. He's also got a really good understanding of the game, and like I said, at the present time, he's in a really good slot, and I think he understands exactly what the coach is asking for him.”