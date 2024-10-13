Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Newcastle United played out a hard-fought derby in front of an impressive Stadium of Light crowd

Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat in the first Wear-Tyne derby of the Championship season.

Beth Lumsden’s brace, the second a corner that flew straight in, were enough to secure the three points for Newcastle United despite Emily Scarr’s late goal.

The Black Cats started brightly and went close early on when Mary McAteer was played through on goal, but former Sunderland ‘keeper Claudia Moan did well to recover and block from a tight angle.

Sunderland were finding plenty of space on the Stadium of Light pitch and had the better of the early exchanges, but the visitors threatened from set pieces. Boddy flicked an effort just wide as she met a corner at the near post, before Furness headed over from a very promising position at the back post.

Sunderland had a big chance to take the lead when Kitching shot straight at Moan from close range, and within minutes the hosts were behind. Newcastle won the ball in midfield and played out to Lumsden on the left, who cut inside Brown and hammered an effort into the roof of the net.

Sunderland responded well with Dale played through on goal by Scarr, Moan saving well low. The striker then had another decent chance when Scarr stood a cross up to the penalty spot, Dale’s header just wide of the far post.

The Black Cats were left with a mountain to climb when they conceded a second just minutes into the second half, Lumsden’s corner floated to the back post and dropping all the way in with goalkeeper Lambourne unable to clear under pressure.

Sunderland struggled in search of a response as Newcaslte continuously threatened on the break, but were handed a way back into the contest when Fenton drove a brilliant cross into the heart of the box. Newcastle couldn’t clear and Scarr was there to convert beyond Moan.

Only a brilliant save from Lambourne at the back post prevented Stokes from immediately responding on the break.

Jenna Dear went close to a stunning equaliser when her thumping effort flashed just over the bar from the edge of the box, and despite some late Sunderland pressure the visitors were able to hold on for the win.

Player ratings

Demi Lambourne

Will be disappointed with the second goal, a corner that went all the way in at the back post. Responded well with two very good saves, including one from Stokes at point-blank range. 5

Jessica Brown

Beaten in the build up to the opening goal but defended very well through the second half. 6

Amy Goddard

Sunderland’s best player. Good in the air and made countless important interventions defensively. Unlucky to be on the losing side. 8

Jessie Stapleton

Tidy for the most part against the impressive Shania Hayles. Went close with one header from a corner in the second half. 6

Grace Ede

Defended well for the most part, Sunderland will be disappointed they couldn’t get her on the ball more in dangerous areas as she was a threat when they did. 6

Natasha Fenton

Had a really good first half, breaking up the play and winning duels. Quieter in the second until a brilliant cross that Scarr converted to get the Black Cats back into the contest. 7

Katie Kitching

Had a big chance inside the box in the first half but fired straight at Moan. Some nice passes forward through the first half, quiet in the second. 5

Jenna Dear

Went close to a brilliant equaliser from long range late on. Lively early on but couldn’t quite land a few ambitious long passes. 6

Mary McAteer

Persistent throughout, putting in a really tenacious performance. Didn’t get much sight of goal apart from a couple of shots from range. 6

Emily Scarr

Persistent against a high class opponent in Demi Stokes. Got a goal in the second half to get her side back in it but to no avail. 7

Eleanor Dale

Frustrating afternoon. Made some excellent runs throughout and got into good areas, but denied by Moan with her best chance in the first half. 6

Subs

Libbi McInnes

Tidy in midfield and made an impact with some good touches. 6

Katy Watson

Stretched the Newcastle defence but didn’t get much sight of goal. Maybe could have been introduced earlier. 6