Former Sunderland midfielder Nicky Summerbee has been speaking to The Echo about his old club.

Former Sunderland midfielder Nicky Summerbee has claimed that the Black Cats will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season “without a shadow of a doubt”.

Regis Le Bris’ side have made a stellar start to their eagerly anticipated top flight return, amassing 11 points from their first seven matches, and losing just twice over the course of that run.

And despite the campaign still being at a fledgling stage, Summerbee - who himself represented the club in the Premier League during his own playing career - has seen more than enough to suggest that his former employers will comfortably beat the drop.

What has Nicky Summerbee said about Sunderland’s survival hopes this season?

Speaking exclusively to the Sunderland Echo, courtesy of Netbet roulette online, when asked if Sunderland will stay up this term, the pundit replied: “Yes, without a shadow of a doubt, yeah. I worried before it’d be like when Southampton came up, when you're sticking with trying to play out from the back. It's not that. Go and play in the other half. Go on. When you get an opportunity, forward pass, get it in behind. Work on your set pieces. You might think that's old school, but if you've got the players that can attack it, it's a threat to anybody and it's difficult. Use it. But on top of that, you can play and you can do it at the right time. So you've got an array and there's lots of ways of winning games of football.

“And that's what I like. You’re not getting caught out on this playing out and all that - that's my biggest nightmare. I think, ‘Don't do that!’. How many teams have you seen coming up who said, ‘We'll stick with it because this is what we believe in?’. No, Sunderland have got a hard streak in them. If you want to mix it, they've got players that can mix it. If you want to play, they can play that as well. But believe you me, they're looking to be direct and looking to hurt you.

“I like the way they absorb the game of football. That'll do for me because that means you're mentally strong. That means you're okay. You haven't got to have a lot of possession. But all of a sudden, when we do get it, we know what we're doing. And that's your key. That's it. It's taking it back to the basics and doing the basics right.”

Looking back on his own time on Wearside, Summerbee added: “When we played, we were a 4-4-2 and we came over the pitch together. If it was over to the left, everyone went, and then if we won the ball, we opened the game really up and then we played. And you have to do it as a unit and they do that some.

“But to the question, no problem [Sunderland will stay up]. I don't want to put a downer on it, but to me, no problem. They’ll do it - it'll be ups and downs, it'll be bumpy, there will be a bad couple of weeks or whatever. But they've got it in them. And that's down to the manager in these set of players.”

