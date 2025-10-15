Sunderland are set to lose seven senior players for at least a fortnight in December

A crucial and challenging period in Sunderland’s season is now fast approaching, with the club set to lose seven senior players in December for at least a fortnight due to their involvement in AFCON.

Here, we take a look at the options Régis Le Bris will have during that period and how the starting XI might well look...

GOALKEEPER

No issues for Sunderland here. Robin Roefs will continue in goal, with Anthony Patterson ready to deputise if necessary. With Sunderland facing some tough opposition during this period, they'll need Roefs to continue his excellent start to the campaign if they are to keep picking up the points they need to keep them away from trouble.

Likely starter: Roefs

DEFENCE

One of the areas of the pitch where Sunderland will be lest impacted by AFCON. The one potentially glaring issue is at left back, where both Reinildo and Arthur Masuaku will depart to represent Mozambique and DR Congo respectively. Le Bris's options in their absence will depend largely on the recovery of Dennis Cirkin, the only other specialist left back in the squad. Cirkin has not yet featured this season having needed additional time to recover from a wrist and knee issue. Though he is back doing some individual work on the grass at the Academy of Light, Le Bris has said he is still around a month away from being in contention for regular minutes. Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde are expected back around a similar time, meaning depth isn't really an issue here for the Sunderland head coach.

Of course, it might be that Le Bris opts instead to play either Trai Hume or Lutsharel Geertruida at left back, moving Nordi Mukiele to right back. Another option, which might be particularly appealing given the strength of Sunderland's opposition during this period, would be to move to a back three. It would certainly play to the strengths of the squad Sunderland will have during this period, when their central defensive options will not be impacted.

Likely starters: Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume

MIDFIELD

Sunderland will lose Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra during this period, though it's not yet clear just how much involvement the latter will have. Diarra had surgery on a groin injury last month and though he's expected to return in time for the competition, it will depend on his recovery. Either way, Sunderland will be braced to lose their pair for a few matches at least and though there are good options in the squad, getting the right blend will be the challenge for Le Bris. Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fée will both be strong options but as we'll get to shortly, one or both might well be needed in the wide areas. As such, the tournament looks set to be an excellent and extended opportunity for Dan Neil to show he has a future at the club at this level.

One more slightly left field alternative would be to play Lutsharel Geertruida in midfield, most likely alongside Granit Xhaka. It's a role he has played in the past, including in his first two appearances for Sunderland as a late substitute. More likely to be an option towards the end of games, rather than from the start.

Likely starters: Xhaka, Neil, Rigg

WINGERS

Probably the position where Sunderland will be most impacted by the tournament. They will lose both of their primary wingers in Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi, as well as deadline-day addition Bertrand Traoré. Talbi is not yet a regular for Morocco, but has featured across the last two international breaks and so seems almost certain to be called up. With Ivory Coast and Morocco both tipped to go well in the competition, Sunderland could be without them for an extended period.

Having impressed in the role throughout the early stages of the season, Le Fée is one player who will certainly come into the equation. This could also be a huge opportunity for Romaine Mundle, who will hope to be fully recovered from a hamstring injury in around a month's time and so who should in theory be pushing for starts by this point. Though not their strongest positions, it seems highly likely that Le Bris will need to call on Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda to play out wide at least for spells within games.

Likely starters: Le Fée, Mundle

STRIKERS

Sunderland will not be impacted in this position other than the fact that as mentioned previously, they might need Isidor or Mayenda to play out wide on occasions and certainly later in games. Alongside Brian Brobbey, they will be available throughout.

Likely starter: Isidor

Likely Sunderland XI during AFCON: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Neil, Rigg; Le Fée, Mundle, Isidor

Likely subs: Patterson, Geertruida, O'Nien, Brobbey, Mayenda, Cirkin, Hjelde, Alese, Jones

How long will Sunderland's AFCON stars be away for?

The dates for the different rounds of the tournament are as follows: The group stages will run from December 21st to December 30th and the round of 16 from January 3rd to 6th. The quarter finals will take place on January 9th and 10th, the semi finals on January 14th. All four teams who make the semi finals will play one further match, with a third-placed play-off on January 17th and the final on the 18th.

Sunderland's fixtures during that period are as follows: Brighton (A) on December 20th, Leeds United and Man City (H) on December 27th and 30th. All those who go to AFCON will certainly miss all three of these games. Sunderland then face Spurs on January 3rd and Brentford on the 7th - it is possible that any player from a team that gets knocked out in the group stage could make these fixtures. However, it's worth noting that of the 24 teams who have qualified, three quarters will progress to the round of 16. That means the top two from each of the six groups progresses, as well as the four best third-place teams. It's very possible therefore that the bulk of those who go to the tournament will miss all five of these fixtures.

Sunderland then play the FA Cup third round, before facing Crystal Palace (H) on January 17th. Any player who makes the final four of the competition will miss all of those games. It's a bit of a perfect storm for Sunderland in that they are losing a significant number of players during one of their busiest stretches of the campaign.