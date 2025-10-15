Anthony Patterson has lost his place in Sunderland’s starting XI this season

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has admitted that Black Cats stopper Anthony Patterson is likely to feel “a little bit upset” about his lack of opportunities this season, while also suggesting that the club have found a gem in the form of summer signing Robin Roefs.

The Dutchman was brought in from NEC Nijmegen in early August, and has wasted little time in establishing himself as Regis Le Bris’ de facto number one on Wearside. In the period since, Roefs has earned all kinds of plaudits for his influential displays between the sticks, and has arguably been one of the highest-performing players in his position across the entirety of the Premier League this term.

As a consequence, however, Patterson - who featured prominently during Sunderland’s successful promotion campaign last season - has found himself rooted to the bench in recent weeks. Indeed, his only first team appearance thus far came in a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Huddersfield Town back in August.

And with Roefs seemingly secure in his first choice status, it is difficult to envisage Patterson displacing him any time soon - a likelihood that Gabbiadini believes will rankle the academy graduate somewhat.

What has Marco Gabbiadini said about Sunderland’s goalkeeping situation amid Robin Roefs and Anthony Patterson competition?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked about Sunderland’s goalkeeping situation, the pundit said: “Look, I think Patterson is a goalkeeper who, you know, he hasn't played Premier League football yet, but I thought he did very well for us in the Championship and had good stats. We weren’t a team that conceded lots of goals, so I think he will feel a little bit upset that he hasn't had the opportunity, but we have found a goalkeeper [Roefs], and where the chance comes in, we've managed to sign him, because you'd be surprised if there weren't other teams who were watching him.

“I was a bit surprised because I think he'd only played something like 32 games or something. Patterson has more experience than him, but he's come in and he's just obviously one of these people who is born to do the job, because he's agile, he moves his feet quick. Look, how he dealt with the Aston Villa goal wasn't great, although it was an excellent shot and it had a bit of swerve on it. There's been a couple of little moments where he could have got caught out, but got away with it. That's the life of a goalkeeper, but it's a nice position I think we've got. There's two of them there who I think we trust in.”

