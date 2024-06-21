Next Sunderland manager: Significant update as Régis Le Bris appointment moves closer
Sunderland’s pursuit of FC Lorient boss Régis Le Bris has moved ever closer after a deal with the French club was agreed.
The Echo reported this morning that Le Bris had emerged as the overwhelming favourite to be named the new head coach after talks with the club over the last three weeks. Having finally overcome the hurdle of securing a work permit for Le Bris, a significantly bigger hurdle post-brexit than in previous years, the final step was to finalise a fee and a compensation agreement with Lorient. Fabrizio Romano reports that this has now happened and that the deal is now complete.
You can read our long read on why Régis Le Bris emerged as Sunderland’s new coach choice HERE
FC Lorient were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, but the 48-year-old came onto Sunderland's radar after an impressive tenth-placed finish the season previous. Le Bris is believed to have been one of five candidates on the club's initial shortlist for the role. While a deal for Will Still was pursued earlier in the summer, he ultimately opted to move to RC Lens and the Black Cats then turned their attentions to Le Bris. Two weeks to the day since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus told supporters an appointment was 'hopefully imminent', it looks as if the protracted search is finally over.
Romano also reports some significant details on Le Bris’ appointment, with the 48-year-old set to sign a two-year deal with the option of a third. Le Bris is also set to bring in multiple members of staff amid a ‘wider restructure’ of the coaching team. Sunderland have since the start of the of the process been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks se to grow larger than initially expected.
