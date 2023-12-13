Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds have oversaw wins against West Brom and Leeds United in his two games in charge

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips and former Leeds United and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford both believe Mike Dodds should be given more time to prove himself as a potential permanent Black Cats manager following Tuesday's win over the Whites at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham claimed the only goal of the game on 78 minutes as he headed home from close range to make it two wins from two for Dodds since he was named caretaker boss following Tony Mowbray's departure.

Reims head coach Will Still remains the favourite to permanently replace Mowbray, and has held talks with Sunderland but as reported by the Sunderland Echo earlier today, it remains unclear at this stage if the Black Cats will choose to secure his release from the Ligue 1 side - and whether he will ultimately opt to leave his role in France.

Beckford and Phillips were both impressed by Dodds following the win over Leeds, which came just a few days on from a 2-1 victory against West Brom. And the pair both feel Dodds should remain in post until January for now.

Beckford said on Sky Sports: "Two wins back-to-back against very good opposition. You have got to say, why not keep him in there for a little bit longer and give him an opportunity to see what happens through December. The players have obviously taken to him very well."

Phillips added: "My thoughts on it are, why rush? I don't know much about Will Still, he is a decent manager but he knows nothing about the Championship. It is an unforgiving league, it is a tough, tough league. Mike knows it, keep in charge, at least until January. Give him the backing to say, 'you are in charge until January, take your time with the process and see what you can do.' Who knows, they might still be in the play-offs come January and he might stay in the job until the end of the season.

"It is a different story if they'd lost these last two games and the players had not given the performances they had. He knows the game and is getting respect from the players, for me, keep him in charge."

As Sunderland's search for a new manager continues, Dodds expects to remain in charge for the trip to Bristol City on Saturday. He said after the win over Leeds: “It’s been a whirlwind since last Tuesday. I knew how much effort I’d have to put in to prepare for these games and I’m tired.