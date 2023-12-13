Sunderland's interim head coach Mike Dodds says he expects to be in charge this weekend - as things stand

Mike Dodds says he expects at this stage to be in charge of Sunderland's trip to Bristol City on Saturday, but insists he has given no thought as to whether he is a contender for the role on a permanent basis.

Dodds oversaw his second win as interim head coach on Tuesday night, as a revamped side and system came out on top against Leeds United. Sunderland are continuing their search for Tony Mowbray's successor but at this stage Dodds is likely to be in charge this weekend, unless there is a rapid change of events.

"At the moment I do expect to be in charge this weekend," Dodds said.

"My focus has just been on the game. I'm sure I'll have a conversation at some point tomorrow with the people above me to find out what the situation is and where the land lies."

Reims head coach Will Still remains the favourite to succeed Mowbray and has held talks with the club, but it remains unclear at this stage if Sunderland will choose to secure his release from the Ligue 1 side - and whether he will ultimately opt to leave.

Dodds says whoever takes charge will inherit an 'unbelievable' dressing room, but won't be thinking about whether that might be him until after his day off on Wednesday.

"From my perspective, and I want to be respectful to the question, it's been an absolute whirlwind seven or eight days," Dodds was asked of his chances.

"I need a day off tomorrow because I've put so much mental thought into the game. The staff must be sick of me in terms of the amount of analysis we do and detail we go into. I think the players need a break from me because I think at times I might be overly intense with them. I need a mental reset to make sure I'm ready to go for Thursday and Friday. I'll keep doing the planning and preparation as I've done for the last 15 months and I'll continue to do that for as long as the club want me to do it.

"It's been a whirlwind from Tuesday onwards. I knew how hard these games would be and how much effort I'd have to put in in terms of making sure the team was prepared.

"I have a day off tomorrow and I'm absolutely buzzing. I'm going to spend the day Christmas shopping and I'm going to try and switch off. Then Thursday will be business as usual trying to prepare for Saturday.

"As I said from the outset, whether there was a head coach here or not, I like to try and plan three or four games in advance and that's still the case. The preparations for Bristol are in place and behind the scenes we'll start preparing for Coventry a week on Saturday.