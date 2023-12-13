Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 1-0 win over Leeds United at the Stadium of Light after Jobe Bellingham's winning goal.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Sunderland captain Luke O'Nien had a visible bruise under his right eye.

The Black Cats had defended admirably in the second half to claim a 1-0 win over a high-flying Leeds side, who had won three successive matches, with Jobe Bellingham scoring the game's only goal.

It means Sunderland have won back-to-back games under an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, with first-team coach Michael Proctor also stepping up. "The way Doddsy has taken over control and information he's given us, it hasn't been easy but that's for him," said O'Nien. "He had a tough time when he came in last time, him and Proc, and they've been nothing short of phenomenal."

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

A change of shape

When the team news dropped an hour before kick-off, it wasn't clear how Sunderland would line up. Jenson Seelt came into the side in place of Pierre Ekwah, one of three changes made by Dodds following Saturday's win over West Brom.

During the pre-match warm-up, the hosts looked like they would play with a back four of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Seelt and Niall Huggins. O'Nien, meanwhile, warmed up with the team's midfielders.

Yet when the match started, Sunderland set up with a back three of Seelt, Ballard and O'Nien, while Alex Pritchard operated a false nine, with Bellingham in midfield.

O'Nien's penalty appeal

Sunderland fans were appealing for a penalty early in the second half when O'Nien went down in the Leeds box, after Dan James' attempted clearance from a corner.

While O'Nien went tumbling to the ground, a spot kick would have probably been harsh after the Sunderland defender appeared to run into his opponent while going for the ball.

Leeds boss makes Jack Clarke claim

When the game was still goalless, Leeds broke forward from a Sunderland corner as Crysencio Summerville tried to get past Jack Clarke, who was the last Sunderland player back.

The Leeds winger stayed on his feet as the pair tangled, allowing defenders to get back before Summerville's low shot was saved by Anthony Patterson.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke felt Clarke should have been sent off for the challenge, "if he goes down it's red card and we wait to find the goal," said Farke after the game.

Seelt's injury scare

Sunderland were then forced to change their shape 19 minutes from time when Ekwah replaced Seelt, meaning the hosts switched to a back four.

The Dutch defender appeared to be in some discomfort but eased concerns when speaking to the media after the match: "It’s nothing. It was just a little bit of tension, a bit of cramp. It won’t be a big problem," he said.

More recognition for Alex Pritchard

After making an impact off the bench against West Brom, Pritchard was handed his fifth league start of the season against Leeds.

The 30-year-old, who looked set to leave the club in the summer, produced another fine display, creating chances from his set-piece deliveries, while assisting Bellingham's winner by nodding the ball back towards Leeds' goal.