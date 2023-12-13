Former Sunderland keeper hailed as 'absolutely outstanding' after competitive debut

There was praise for a former Sunderland youngster after he played a part in a notable win on his debut for his new club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland academy goalkeeper Harrison Bond was in fine form as he made his senior debut for Gateshead in their FA Trophy win at National League rivals Rochdale.

The 20-year-old left the Black Cats during the summer after working his way through the ranks at the Academy of Light before making two appearances for the club's Under-21s last season. The youngster also spent time out on loan with Northern Premier League club Shildon as they fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation back into the Northern League.

Harrison Bond joined Gateshead following his departure from Sunderland (photo Jack McGraghan)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After appearing on trial for Gateshead in pre-season friendlies against Hebburn Town and Sunderland, Bond penned a one-year deal at the International Stadium - but has had to bide his time after the Heed signed Norwich City stopper Archie Mair on a season-long loan.

However, an injury to Mair saw Bond recalled from a short-term loan at Northern League club Whitley Bay and he stepped up to make his competitive debut for Gateshead as Rob Elliot's side romped to a 5-1 win at Rochdale and secured a place in the last 32 of the FA Trophy. The former Black Cats youngster put in an assured display as only a second-half penalty from Tyrese Sinclair robbed him of a clean sheet on his senior bow.

Former Newcastle United keeper Elliot praised Bond for his performance and revealed he was impressed with the youngster's attitude and ability during the early months of his time with the National League club.

He said: "I think he's got a clean sheet, I know clean sheets are something goalkeepers take great pride in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think you can only effect the game as best you can. You can have a good games and not keep a clean sheet, you can have poor games and keep a clean sheet. Harrison has been absolutely outstanding from start to finish.

"He's stepped up, he's been excellent behind the scenes, he's been at Whitley Bay and Nicky Gray (Whitley Bay manager) has been excellent with him. He deserves the opportunity now Archie has a bit of a niggle.

"He deserved the opportunity to play tonight, not just for recently but for what he's done since he's come in. His composure, the way he was with his feet and the way he handled the occasion was absolutely fantastic."