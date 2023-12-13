News you can trust since 1873
37 great photos of Sunderland fans as 40,051 watch fantastic win vs Leeds United in Championship - gallery

Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 13th Dec 2023, 08:44 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.

Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

