Reaction from Jenson after Sunderland's 1-0 win over Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jenson Seelt says Sunderland's players knew exactly what they needed to do against Leeds and has praised interim boss Mike Dodds for the coach's attention to detail.

The Black Cats changed formation ahead of the game, with Seelt playing in a back three on just his third league start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game 12 minutes from time, meaning Sunderland have won back-to-back games under Dodds while they search for a new head coach.

"Obviously when you come into the team you are desperate to play good and for the team to do well," said Seelt. "It was a good night, good atmosphere. The fans were good and I’m proud of the team.

"I think Doddsy blends everything into the details. We know exactly what we need to do, what we can expect, so I think he’s doing really well and it’s good for us."

After starting at right-back in his last Sunderland start, Seelt, 20, says he felt more comfortable playing in a central position against Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just trying to do my best every time I get the chance," he added. "I’m really glad I could show today what I could do in my favourite position, centre-back. I just need to go on like this, train good. I’m feeling really, really welcome at the football club and it’s really good.

"I think the coach is really speaking with me about positions I can play. For myself centre-back is obviously my favourite position, I’ve played there my whole life. I think my qualities I can show there the most. If the coach needs me in right-back, midfield, I can play there."

Seelt also had to be aware of Leeds' pace going forward, with Dan James and Crysencio Summerville providing threats on the flanks. "I prepared well and tried to see videos of their attackers and prepare well. I think I did an ok job," Seelt added.