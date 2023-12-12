Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland made it back-to-back wins with a superb victory of Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Leeds United had more of the possession but it was the hosts who had the better of the chances, with Jobe Bellingham eventually converting with just under fifteen minutes to play.

Here's the story of the win and it's key talking points....

A SURPRISE SHIFT FROM DODDS - AND A CAGEY START FROM BOTH

Dodds had kept his cards close to his chest on Monday afternoon, and though the return of Alex Pritchard to the starting XI had been expected his other changes to the XI most certianly had not. Jenson Seelt came in on the right of a back three, with Pritchard leading the line in front of Clarke and Ba.

Initially Sunderland struggled to contain Leeds' lively runners, particularly Summerville and Spence down the left. Patterson had to be alert to claw through a Summerville free kick early on, and then to gather a low cross driven towards goal by Rutter. It spoke volumes, though, that Patterson had little to do through the rest of the half. Having initially looked in control, Leeds began to be frustrated by the lack of space for their forward players to operate in.

The question for Sunderland was whether they could do damage at the other end.

MOMENTUM BUILDS - BUT MESLIER SOARS

Initially it looked as if Sunderland might struggle to flood the box given the change of shape, but they began to grow into the game as Clarke began to see a lot of the ball on the left flank. They went close when Huggins burst into the box from the right, the ball eventually breaking for Pritchard who curled an effort just wide of the far post.

On the half hour mark they created the three biggest chances of the half, all from Pritchard's exemplary set-piece delivery. First Seelt was just unable to turn a loose ball goalward from a couple of yards out, but the connection of his header from the following corner was superb. It looked destined for the top corner, but Meslier denied him with an outrageous save high to his right. Jobe then headed just wide from another Pritchard corner, a decent chance in its own right.

Sunderland reached the break having limited a very dangerous Leeds attack to very little. Even if they had not created much from open play, they arguably should have been ahead. It wasn't a classic and it wasn't a typically front-foot display, but it was proving an effective one.

MORE OF THE SAME EARLY IN THE SECOND

Leeds threatened to break through on the hour mark when first Spence and then Summerville broke through on goal, a combination of Seelt and Ballard just doing enough. It was notable because it was one of the only moments in the game up until that point where there had been space for the visitor's dangerous forward players to break.

Leeds had dominated the start of the second half and worked a couple of shooting opportunities, but it was Meslier who had been forced into the best save from Huggins' effort. The visitors had their best effort when Sunderland got in a mess from their own corner, a breakdown in communication allowing Summerville to burst clear. Clarke did just enough to slow him down, his low effort eventually straight at Patterson.

GOOD PLAY PAYS OFF

Sunderland got their reward with just over ten minutes to play, a devastating counter started by Dan Neil. Neil, quietly excellent all game, worked the ball out to the right and though Huggins' initial cross was blocked, it was only into the path of Pritchard. His deft, first-time header was excellent and straight into the path of Jobe, who stooped to head past Meslier from little more than a yard.

Sunderland had to ride some late pressure and were indebted to an excellent goal line clearance from Trai Hume to keep them ahead, but on balance of chances it was a win that they richly deserved.

SEELT'S BIG STEP FORWARD

Seelt had struggled on his last start against Huddersfield but a couple of weeks down the line he did superbly. He defended well 1-v-1, dominated in the air and had some good moments driving into space. Cramp eventually forced him off with 20 minutes to play but this was a big and welcome step forward in his Sunderland career.

DODDS STRENGTHENS HIS CASE

Dodds' changed XI was a brave call after Saturday's excellent win, but it proved to be spot on as Sunderland had less of the ball but the better of the chances, ending Leeds United's unbeaten run that had stretched to seven games.

Sunderland continue to talk to prospective candidates to succeed Tony Mowbray and it seems very clear that Will Still is high up that list, but nothing has been agreed yet. Two wins against top-six opposition has shown that Dodds is a flexible and tactically sound coach, with the respect of the dressing room. Don't rule him out yet.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Huggins, Seelt (Ekwah, 70), Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Neil; Ba (Roberts, 58), Pritchard (Dack, 90), Clarke; Jobe

Subs: Bishop, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Triantis

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Joseph, 81); Kamara (Bamford, 81), Ampadu; Summerville, Rutter (Gnonto, 75), James (Anthony, 74); Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gruev

Bookings: Gray, 28 O'Nien, 39 Ampadu, 63 James, 70