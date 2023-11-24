Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot reflects on his first month as manager of National League club Gateshead.

Rob Elliot, by his own honest admission, did not go seeking a role in management.

The former Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was enjoying life as part of Mike Williamson’s coaching staff at Gateshead and acting as the National League club’s technical director for over a year.

Rob Elliot is ready for a new challenge with Gateshead

But a series of conversations triggered by the departure of his former Magpies team-mate to League Two club MK Dons last month led Elliot to step into the breech as he was handed the Heed reins on an interim basis.

Aided by player-coach Louis Storey and former Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay, Elliot has undergone a crash course in management over the last four weeks and has already experienced the entire spectrum of emotions caused by life in the technical area.

There was the early satisfaction of a hard-earned draw at Rochdale on his managerial debut, the frustration and disappointment caused by a heavy home defeat against AFC Fylde and an FA Cup first round exit at the hands of National League South club Yeovil Town.

Yet the last fortnight have brought a more positive wave of emotions as Gateshead racked up the first win of Elliot’s managerial career with a 6-0 hammering of Dorking Wanderers before claiming two monumental wins at play-off rivals Barnet and Solihull Moors.

Life in the dugout no longer feels strange and unnerving, the feeling of stepping into another manager’s shoes has passed. A level of comfort has been found, a confidence to put his own print on the Gateshead squad has come to the fore and there is a determination to enjoy the ride.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Southend United, Elliot told The Echo: “You do feel a bit of imposter syndrome when you first step into the role and that was there for the first couple of games.

“But now I really feel like the players understand what we are asking from them, I feel I understand more about what I want and I feel more comfortable in terms of taking meetings because it is new and it’s different.

“It makes you realise how easy Mike and Busted (former assistant manager, Ian Watson) made it look, even though it's far from that - but it’s good that we are all learning and developing together. It’s always enjoyable, even when we weren’t winning it was enjoyable because you know what potential this group has.”

As he sits nursing a coffee and assessing what lies ahead for him and the Gateshead squad, there is the notable distraction of the constant pinging as alerts pop up on Elliot’s phone. Players, agents, staff, all manner of familiar names are trying to capture his attention as he tries to become accustomed to being a man in demand.

The mobile phone, as many managers will know, becomes your greatest friend and, at times, your worst enemy. For Elliot, it has been a tool to take steps to get ideas and thoughts from the mind into the world as he aims to drive Gateshead forward once again.

“My notes app on my phone is huge because there are little triggers that might set something off, an idea or just a thought about something,” he explained.

“I always want to get better, I want to improve as a manager and I feel that responsibility towards the lads and the club to give them the best possible platform to progress as footballers and people. We want to improve what we do, we want to improve how we do it.

“As a footballer, you could say I didn’t have the best career, but I always wanted to get better, to do all I could to get better and to enjoy it by doing the right things. I will take that into management and do what I can to improve and to help others try and improve too.”

Support has come from friends, family and former team-mates, none more so than in the wake of defeats against Fylde and Yeovil. Messages of a more congratulatory nature followed the recent trio of wins.

Billy Chadwick celebrates after completing his hat-trick in Gateshead's 6-0 win over National League rivals Dorking Wanderers (photo Jack McGraghan)

The initial daze that enveloped Gateshead in the aftermath of the departure of former manager Williamson, assistant manager Ian Watson and physio Chris Bell is starting to clear. The trio’s work at the International Stadium will never be forgotten, will never go unappreciated and will always be reflected on with great pride and emotion by themselves and the people they have left behind.

Yet now, after coming through the daze, Gateshead are standing on two feet once again and are ready to battle and continue punching above their weight in the fight for what would be a historic promotion into League Two.

Embrace the challenge is the mantra for Elliot as he reflected on what had been a unique month in the dugout.

“The first few days were hectic - but then it went quiet after we lost a couple of games, which was weird,” he laughed.

“I think what was lovely was the amount of people that took time to send reassuring messages and when the performances and results picked up we got supportive messages. It’s always go, it never stops because you aren’t just planning for Saturday, you’re planning the next training session, the next meeting, what will happen in two months, what will happen next season.

“That’s part of it, you have to embrace that and enjoy that side of it.”