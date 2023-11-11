Gateshead hat-trick hero hopes to have caught the eye in Dorking demolition

Gateshead romped to a 6-0 win over Dorking Wanderers and moved back into the National League play-off places.

Billy Chadwick has expressed his determination to earn a regular place in the Gateshead side after his hat-trick inspired Rob Elliot's side to a 6-0 hammering of National League rivals Dorking Wanderers.

An injury to top goalscorer Marcus Dinanga meant the on-loan Stockport County forward was handed only the second league start of his season-long stint at the International Stadium - and he repaid former Newcastle United keeper Elliot with a livewire display at the top end of the pitch.

Billy Chadwick celebrates after completing his hat-trick in Gateshead's 6-0 win over National League rivals Dorking Wanderers (photo Jack McGraghan)

Chadwick opened the scoring with a deflected effort just after the midway point of the first-half before former Sunderland and Middlesbrough winger Stephen Wearne doubled the Heed's lead as the half-hour mark approached.

Chadwick grabbed his second goal of the day minutes later with a stunning individual effort and the hosts' dominance continued into the second-half as captain Greg Olley extended the lead to four just five minutes after the restart.

Chadwick completed his treble with 20 minutes remaining as he made the most of impressive buildup play from Kyran Lofthouse and Regan Booty rounded off a dominant team display with a sumptuous effort from the edge of the area in the final minute of the game.

The win was a notable one for Elliot as it marked the first of his managerial career - and his hat-trick hero is hopeful he has given his manager something to think about ahead of a hectic period in the season.

He told The Echo: "Obviously I am so happy to score a hat-trick - but more importantly I'm happy to get the three points.

"I have been frustrated but I've tried to keep my head down and hopefully I've put my name forward (and shown) why I want to be starting every week. I thought I took my second goal well and the first and third, the lads played brilliantly, and I knew I was going to get chances as soon as I knew I was playing up top today.

"(I was told) before the game, I had no clue. It was a surprise but in my head I thought I had a chance with Marcus being out. I am just happy I took my chance today."