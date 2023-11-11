Jobe Bellingham fires Sunderland into the lead

Wayne Rooney praised a 'good' Sunderland side after Birmingham City's 3-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light, but insisted that their opening goal should not have stood.

Former Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham scored from close range when he met Nazariy Rusyn's flick-on from the front post, but Rooney said the fourth official had admitted that it should have been a goal kick. Of additional frustration for Rooney was that his players conceded from another corner in the second half, despite having prepared them for the likelihood of Sunderland playing them short. That eventually led to the crucial third goal in the game as Trai Hume headed a ball into the six-yard box, where a Birmingham defender could only turn into his own goal.

Rooney praised Sunderland for their play but insisted that he is seeing real signs of improvement from his Birmingham City players. It was an open contest at the Stadium of Light and though Rooney is still searching for his first win since replacing John Eustace at St Andrews, he is confident that will be just round the corner if his players continue in this fashion.

"I thought it was a good game, both teams were aggressive," Mowbray said.

"Going 1-0 down, again, the officials. They haven't seen that it's clearly a Sunderland player who has headed it out and they've somehow given a corner. What's frustrating is the fourth official is telling me it's a goal kick and saying it down the earpiece, and yet the referee hasn't listened. We've had a lot of talk about VAR but referees need all the help they can get - so please listen to your fourth official. That's two games in a row now, we had a clear penalty against Southampton not given. It's frustrating, but of course we have to defend the corner better.

"We got a really good reaction from the players, scored a really good goal and put them under pressure. We had two or three really good chances and it was just a lack of care in the final third, a bit more care we maybe go in with the lead.

"The last 25 minutes of the first half really pleased me. Second half, concentration has let us down. We spoke a lot before the game about Sunderland taking short corners and looking to get in round the back with them, we switch off and concede a sloppy goal.

"Then we're chasing it and they get the third - I'm frustrated. I spoke about concentration levels because Sunderland are a good team with good players.

"We caused problems with how we pressed, turning the ball over and driving at their backline. The pass two or three times... it's that little bit of care. There have been quite a few positives for us in the last two games. The break has come at a good time for us, it's a chance to put some really good fitness work into the players ahead of the three, four months that follows."