Recent Sunderland form has been up and down and this is how the Black Cats fare in a Championship table based solely on the last 10 games.

It's still early days in the Championship season but Sunderland supporters will be hoping for greater signs of consistency from Tony Mowbray's side to find themselves in the play-off zone come the end of the campaign once again.

The Black Cats currently sit in eighth place, just two points off the top six but a recent run of results including a 4-0 home derby defeat to Middlesbrough, followed by losses on the road to Stoke City and Leicester City were causes for concern.

Since then, Sunderland convincingly beat Norwich City and grabbed a point against 10-men Swansea City. Next up is a long trip to Plymouth Argyle before meetings with Huddersfield and Millwall ahead of a busy festive period that could make or break the campaign.

Given the up-and-down form of late, the Sunderland Echo looks at what the Championship table would look like based solely on the last 10 league fixtures.

