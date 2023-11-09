News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Where Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leeds United & West Brom rank in Championship table based on last 10 matches - gallery

Recent Sunderland form has been up and down and this is how the Black Cats fare in a Championship table based solely on the last 10 games.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 9th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

It's still early days in the Championship season but Sunderland supporters will be hoping for greater signs of consistency from Tony Mowbray's side to find themselves in the play-off zone come the end of the campaign once again.

The Black Cats currently sit in eighth place, just two points off the top six but a recent run of results including a 4-0 home derby defeat to Middlesbrough, followed by losses on the road to Stoke City and Leicester City were causes for concern.

Since then, Sunderland convincingly beat Norwich City and grabbed a point against 10-men Swansea City. Next up is a long trip to Plymouth Argyle before meetings with Huddersfield and Millwall ahead of a busy festive period that could make or break the campaign.

Given the up-and-down form of late, the Sunderland Echo looks at what the Championship table would look like based solely on the last 10 league fixtures.

Points - 3 (Drawn 3, Lost 7)

1. 24th - QPR

Points - 3 (Drawn 3, Lost 7) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points - 5 (Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 7)

2. 23rd - Sheffield Wednesday

Points - 5 (Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 7) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Points - 7 (Won 1, Drawn 4, Lost 5)

3. 22nd - Rotherham United

Points - 7 (Won 1, Drawn 4, Lost 5) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points - 7 (Won 2, Drawn 1, Lost 7)

4. 21st - Norwich City

Points - 7 (Won 2, Drawn 1, Lost 7) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SupportersSunderlandTony MowbrayStoke CityLeicester CityMiddlesbroughNorwich CitySunderland EchoHuddersfieldMillwall