'Hugely impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Birmingham win - including two 8s
Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship fixture?
The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe Bellingham converted from a corner, after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on.
Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.
Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal, before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: