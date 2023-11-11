News you can trust since 1873
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank ReidJobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid

'Hugely impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Birmingham win - including two 8s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’
By Phil Smith
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT

Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship fixture?

The Black Cats took the lead in the 17th minute when Jobe Bellingham converted from a corner, after Nazariy Rusyn flicked the ball on.

Birmingham drew level in the 30th minute, though, when Jay Stansfield set up Koji Miyoshi to make it 1-1 at the half-time interval.

Sunderland retook the lead after an own goal, before substitute Adil Aouchiche secured the points with his first goal for the club 14 minutes from time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

His passing was calmer and more precise than some of the outfield players and he made one excellent stop late on to prevent it becoming a nervy finish. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

His passing was calmer and more precise than some of the outfield players and he made one excellent stop late on to prevent it becoming a nervy finish. 7

Started superbly but grew frustrated by some of the inconsistent refereeing on show. Played his part in a good win in the end. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

Started superbly but grew frustrated by some of the inconsistent refereeing on show. Played his part in a good win in the end. 6

Played some good passes and very incisive switches of play, though was caught out by the tempo of the game and the Birmingham press at times. Much better in thes second half and will be better for his full league debut. 6

3. Jenson Seelt - 6

Played some good passes and very incisive switches of play, though was caught out by the tempo of the game and the Birmingham press at times. Much better in thes second half and will be better for his full league debut. 6

Played an important part in the second goal, applying the pressure on Aiwu that forced him to turn into his own goal. One or two dangerous defensive moments but came through his league debut OK. Will be a boost for Mowbray, who knows he can trust this pair when needed next. 6

4. Nectarios Triantis - 6

Played an important part in the second goal, applying the pressure on Aiwu that forced him to turn into his own goal. One or two dangerous defensive moments but came through his league debut OK. Will be a boost for Mowbray, who knows he can trust this pair when needed next. 6

