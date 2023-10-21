Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Williamson has revealed he had ‘mixed emotions’ after he brought his five-year reign at Gateshead to an end after accepting an offer to take charge at League Two club MK Dons.

The former Newcastle United defender enjoyed a successful first venture into management at the International Stadium after he was named as Heed boss in the aftermath of a supporter-led takeover in the summer of 2019.

Williamson led Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022 after the were forcibly relegated into non-league’s second tier as a punishment for financial irregularities under their former owners three years earlier. The former Magpies centre-back also led out his side in their first major cup final appearance at Wembley when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against National League rivals FC Halifax Town in last year’s FA Trophy Final.

Fittingly, the FA Cup tie at Stourbridge proved to be Williamson’s final game in charge as he led the club into the first round proper for the fourth time in five seasons with a 3-0 win at the War Memorial Ground last weekend.

Just 48 hours later, the Heed boss accepted an offer to succeed Graham Alexander at MK Dons and he will oversee his first game as a Football League manager when his new side travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Heed boss reflected on his time at Gateshead and the impact of his decision to test himself in League Two for the first time in his managerial career.

He said: “I had mixed emotions - my coaching career began at Gateshead, and we’ve had some incredible memories and experiences. But we saw the opportunity here, how big the club is, the platform and met some good people.

“I had opportunities to leave in the past, but I hadn’t felt it was right. This time it felt right though, I feel it’s the right time. It’s difficult doing it during a season but we’ll make the best of it.

“It’s hard but my wife has been fantastic, really supportive. We’ve still got a house in Windsor, the first one we bought together. The logistics of it will work themselves out. We’ll work out with my family whether they move down here to Windsor - time will tell.”