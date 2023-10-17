Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has brought an end to his time in charge of Gateshead after accepting an offer from League Two side MK Dons.

The former Magpies centre-back enjoyed a progressive four-year reign at the International Stadium after leading the Heed to the National League North title, the FA Trophy Finals and four visits to the ‘proper’ rounds of the FA Cup.

However, it is Williamson and assistant manager Ian Watson’s ability to instil a philosophy and improve players that the Echo understands took them to the top of the League Two club’s shortlist following Graham Alexander’s departure on Monday afternoon.

Williamson, Watson and physio Chris Bell - who will also make the switch to the League Two club - met the Heed squad on Tuesday morning to inform them of their move during what was an emotional meeting at the International Stadium.

Williamson’s former Newcastle team-mate and current Heed technical director Rob Elliot will take interim charge and will be assisted by player-coach Louis Storey and long-serving defender Carl Magnay.

Their time in temporary charge will being with Saturday’s trip to National League leaders Chesterfield before they take on another challenging away day at Rochdale three days later.

Gateshead have also confirmed they are not accepting applications for the role, with the trio continuing in their roles for ‘an unspecified period’.

A Heed statement released on Tuesday paid tribute to Williamson and Watson for the impact they had made during their time in charge.

In the statement, club chairman Neil Pinkerton said: “Mike has been a fantastic servant to Gateshead Football Club and agreed to re-join the club, alongside Ian and Chris, at a time when we didn’t have a single contracted player following our demotion in 2019.

“The success they have brought to our club is testament to them as individuals and as a collective team, of which there are many more. An approach from MK Dons - a club in the EFL that was only recently in the Championship – proved too much to turn down and we wish them every success, of which we are sure they will be.”