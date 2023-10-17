Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's already grown to become one of Sunderland's most-successful independent fashion stores - and now Studio B has branched into Seaham.

Studio B has opened at Spectrum Business Park, Seaham

The new fashion, accessories and homeware store has opened in Spectrum Business Park in a large unit, which also houses the Studio B warehouse which ships goods to customers all over Europe and as far afield as America and Australia.

Studio B has built up a loyal following thanks to its ethos of ‘fashion for everyone’ and has an e-commerce operation with a million pound turnover, with two additional stores for people who like to shop in person.

The store offers a full 'shopping experience'

As well as its existing store next to Sainsbury's in Silksworth, the business has opened its new store in Seaham after relocating its warehouse from Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, which is being redeveloped as part of the Riverside development.

Sara Stafford founded the business at its original site in Waterloo Place in 2015 where she would wheel her clothes racks up and down Blandford Street to drum up trade.

The Studio B team in Seaham

Her passion for fashion soon caught on and the business blossomed with husband John Cornforth, former SAFC player and Wales International, also coming on board to help with the business and help deal with the thousands of online orders they receive each week.

The pair now employ 20 local people, with around a dozen additional reps who operate around the country.

The new store opened this month and they say they've received a warm Seaham welcome.

Popular Studio B clothes shop expands to Spectrum Business Park, Seaham. Family from left Sam Smith, Sara Stafford and John Cornforth.

John said: "We knew the warehouse at Hay Street in Sheepfolds would be getting knocked down to make way for eco-housing, but we had outgrown those premises anyway. We're fortunate as each new site has been a real progression.

"This new unit is perfect in a great location and Sara's son Sam has worked tirelessly to design it and turn it into exactly what we need, with a shop, showroom and warehouse."

As well as women's fashion, the store sells home accessories

Some of the many items on offer

Interiors has been a new addition to the business and Sara said it's proving popular.

"Although we have a strong website, I always like to have a physical shop so people can feel the clothes and try them on, and it's the same for the interiors," she said. "People like to see the furniture, to sit on the sofas and try them out.

"The interest and support we have had in the first week has been amazing. We offer a full shopping experience, with a coffee machine, and people really like that.

The store has already proved popular in its first week of business

"I would say 80% of the customers we've had so far in Seaham have been new customers from the town and from places like Peterlee and Darlington. Seaham has been so welcoming. It's a beautiful place.

"You can have a real day out, shopping at Dalton Park, here, then going for something to eat along the front."