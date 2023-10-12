Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brides looking to make a statement on their big day could well fall in love with a new city centre business.

Soul Bride by Nico bridal shop is the latest independent business to open at Mackie's Corner, on the corner of Bridge Street and Fawcett Street, as part of the historic landmark's renaissance as a creative hub.

The dresses are all designed by businesswoman Gemma Nicholson-Coates, from Newbottle, who, after 10 years of working in weddings as a florist, decided to branch into the dress side of the industry - and found a new outlet for her creativity.

Inside Soul Bride by Nico at Mackie's Corner

Named after her nickname, Nico, the business uses a dressmaker in Morocco to bring Gemma's designs to life which are inspired by everything from Ibizan Boho and spring florals to black wedding dresses for alternative brides.

Gemma's business occupies a prime corner spot at Mackie's Corner, with views of Elephant Tearooms and beyond and she says the unit felt right as soon as she viewed it.

Gemma Nicholson-Coates with one of her creations

"I saw these rooms advertised and as soon as I walked into this one, it felt so right," she said. "I'm over the moon at what's happening in Sunderland, all the investment and new businesses, and it's great to be a part of that.

"It's also great being part of a community of businesses here, I honestly couldn't have picked anything better."

Some of Gemma's creations

Gemma still runs her wedding floristry business, Nico's Flower Van, and speaking about her expansion into dresses, she said: "I've always been creative and fancied trying something new. During Lockdown, with weddings cancelled, I didn't have the usual flower work, so I started designing dresses and loved it. I've always loved the wedding industry: the happiness and buzz of it.

One of Gemma's statement dresses

"I'm still friends with a lot of the brides I've done flowers for and I'd often pick up on the little details they were looking for. I can make dresses that are totally unique. A lot of brides want covered arms, for example, so I can incorporate that into the design."

Gemma also uses the space for wreath-making workshops, which are proving popular, with dates announced on her social platforms.

History of Mackie's Corner

Mackie's Corner has been brought back to life spectacularly

Historic Mackie’s Corner is back in business after a major restoration project.

Built in the 1840s by local businessman Ralph Hutchinson, the Hutchinson’s Buildings were a popular shopping destination that housed some of Sunderland’s first fashion shops.

Once a popular meeting place, the site became known as Mackie’s Corner after hat maker Robert Mackie, whose shop attracted passers-by as his workers could be seen through the windows making hats.

In later years, the buildings housed city institutions such as Chambers nightclub, however, the Grade II-listed building fell into disrepair during the late 20th century and from the early 2000s it had lain derelict, a ghost of its former self. Fortunately, local property developers, the Kirtley family, decided to take on the challenge of breathing new life into Mackie’s corner, purchasing the property in 2017.

Their bold vision was to return Mackie’s Corner to its roots by redeveloping the site as a mixed commercial property with multiple retail outlets and office spaces.

After the success of renovating the ground floor, which houses shops such as Fat Unicorn and Master Debonair, work started on the upper floors which are now open for tenants.

There's more than 30 units, spread across four areas: The Collective, The Dome, Chambers and The Basement. A number of businesses have already opened their doors upstairs including SkullenLand nail design.