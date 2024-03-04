Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just Eat, the world's leading online food order and delivery platform, has located its national hub here in Sunderland, creating over 600 jobs and boosting local businesses.

We've all seen the adverts featuring some of the world's biggest music stars including Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera and the message 'did somebody say Just Eat' has now become a familiar jingle.

The Just Eat Customer Service Centre employs over 600 people.

Just Eat opened its state-of-the-art Customer Service Centre at Rainton House in June 2021. But with the whole of the country to choose from, what was it about Sunderland which made the company decide to base its headquarters here in the city?

Director of Customer Services, Kirsti McKernan, said: "Sunderland is a great city, with a strong work ethic and the people are so welcoming. We looked at a number of locations but thought the site, people and great brands in Sunderland made this a great location.

"We've also had great support from Sunderland City Council who have also been very welcoming.

"We absolutely love Sunderland and as someone from the city I'm proud Just East chose this location."

Just Eat Director of Customer Services Kirsti McKernan.

Having been born and bred in Sunderland and a former pupil at St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy, Kirsti is delighted that Just Eat is part of the regeneration of the city she calls home.

She said: "It's so exciting for Just Eat to be part of the regeneration of the city and the millions of pounds which are being invested.

"I grew up in the city in the 80s and 90s and so to see the growth of the city and for Just Eat to be part of this is making many people very proud.

"As a global brand I get to welcome people from across Europe as well as the USA and Canada, and it's fantastic to bring them into the city.

"My boss is Dutch and loved the series Sunderland Til I die and so he really enjoyed visiting the city."

Just Eat was founded in Denmark in 2001 as a food delivery service and has since gone on to become a true multinational company, expanding to now deliver groceries, pharmaceuticals and even Lego.

Kirsti said: "Our vision is to deliver what people need at the customers' convenience."

Hailing from the city, Kirsti was also keen to stress the economic benefits the company has brought to the local area.

She added: "We employ over 600 people at the centre and are planning to take on another 60.

"We have around 85,000 businesses we are working in partnership with. Some of these are international brands but many are independent restaurants and outlets, including here in Sunderland.

"This can be great for local businesses, particularly if they get 'legend status' from positive customer reviews, which can really help to drive up customer numbers."

The Rainton site is decked out in the striking Just Eat orange colours and includes a large canteen, theatre, games area, gym and classrooms for training staff.

Inside the Just Eat Customer Service Call Centre.

Staff can also benefit from a food allowance app to order groceries and takeaways on top of their wage - something which trainee customer services representatives Phoebe Pearson, Olivia Goodall and Sarah Smith have all been taking advantage of.

Olivia, 24, from Peterlee, said: "I've been on the course for the last five days and I've used the app allowance each day.

"I've worked in customer call centres before but I just like the way Just Eat is run. The facilities are unreal and all the little extras just make you feel valued."

Just Eat Customer Service trainees Olivia Goodall, Pheobe Pearson and Sarah Smith and trainer Andy Larmouth.

Sarah Smith, 31, from Jarrow, added: "I was a Just Eat user before I joined the company and I just like the convenience of being able to get things when you need them.

"I applied for the job as I had heard that people enjoy working here which is why there is not a high turnover of staff."

Phoebe, 25, from Houghton-le-Spring, is pleased companies like Just Eat are investing in the city in which she lives.

She said: "It's great that Just East and other companies are investing in our city as it provides people with career pathways to start a new life.