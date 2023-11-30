'Life-saving' ScS delivery driver Bobby Storey in line for award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life-saver Bobby Storey is hoping to deliver a win when the cream of the UK's retails workers are recognised.

Delivery driver Bobby, who works at the ScS store in Seaham, has been shortlisted in the prestigious Retail Week Awards in the Delivery/Distribution Hero/Heroes category and invited to attend the ceremony in London on March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises an exceptional distribution worker or team who went above and beyond the call of duty over the last 12 months.

Bobby receives news of his nomination

Bobby's commendation says 'customer-first approach and his outstanding customer service is something ScS wish they could bottle and share with others.

"During the last 12 months Bobby really has gone the extra mile for customers.

"Bobby has been called out three times by the ScS CEO Steve Carson, after customers wrote directly to him to personally thank Bobby and to inform us of how great he really is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One customer explained Bobby had gone back to their home with a missing part that was missing after he had finished his shift. In the words of the customer Bobby ‘was a great advert for your company. That is how you get return business’.

On one delivery, Bobby spotted that a customer had a potential gas leak and was so worried, he left his details and asked the customer to call him to make sure they were okay.

It turned out the problem was quite serious and the customer said Bobby ‘literally saved our lives today'.

Over the last year, Bobby has been one of ScS’s most reviewed drivers on Trustpilot, won six out of 12 Driver of the Month awards, beating the firm's 110 other drivers, and been in the top 10% of drivers for delivery success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanna Jackson, managing director at awards organiser Retail Week said: ”Despite a tumultuous year – facing rising costs across freight, energy and labour and diminished consumer sentiment – British retailers have striven to perform at their best and drive innovation.

"This year, we’ve received a record number of entries – an excellent sign of the industry’s commitment to innovation, high standards and dedication.