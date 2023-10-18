Gateshead captain issues rallying call following Mike Williamson departure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead captain Greg Olley reflected on a ‘whirlwind’ 48 hours following the departure of manager Mike Williamson.

The former Newcastle United centre-back brought down the curtain on what has been a highly successful four-year reign at the International Stadium on Tuesday when he was confirmed as new manager of League Two club MK Dons.

Williamson’s assistant manager Ian Watson and fitness coach Chris Bell have also made the move and Olley paid tribute to the work the trio oversaw during their managerial reign on the south bank of the Tyne.

He told The Echo: “I owe a lot to Mike, Ian and Belly because all three of them have done a lot for me as a footballer and as a person.

“When Mike came in, it was a tricky start because he had no squad but to see where we are now, he has come so far in a pretty short space of time in footballing terms. The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind really and given how many offers he has turned down, you felt it would never happen but that’s not how football works and this was the right offer for them to go.

“We wish them all of the best.”

The post-Williamson era got underway on Wednesday when interim manager Rob Elliot and assistants Louis Storey and Carl Magnay oversaw training at the International Stadium.

The trio will take charge for what has been described as ‘an unspecified period’ as they look to build on the solid foundations put in place by Williamson and continue the Heed’s push for a National League play-off place.

Olley has called on his team-mates to ‘step up and deliver the goods’ as they prepare for Saturday’s difficult away trip to league leaders Chesterfield.

“We have discussed the platform that has been set and we now have to carry that on in our own fashion.

“It’s not about forgetting them but time moves on, it waits for nobody. Rob, Louis and Mags have come in, they’ll put their own stamp on it and the players have to step up and deliver the goods on the pitch.

