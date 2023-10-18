Sunderland’s players have finished their final round of fixtures during the international break ahead of the return to Championship action.
Several of Sunderland’s players have been away on international duty over the last week - with mixed fortunes ahead of Saturday’s game against Stoke.
Tony Mowbray’s side will travel to the bet365 Stadium looking to get back on track following a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough earlier this month.
Here is a round-up of the international break for all of Sunderland’s players...
1. Nazariy Rusyn (Ukraine)
The forward is still waiting for his first international cap at senior level. Rusyn was an unused substitute during his country’s 3-1 win in Malta in a European qualifying match. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Mason Burstow (England U20s)
Burstow started both matches as England’s under-20s side were beaten by Romania and Portugal 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. After coming from behind against Portugal, Joe Edwards’ side suffered late heartbreak as the Portuguese scored a 94th-minute winner. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland)
Ballard described it as one of the best moments of his career when he was given the captain’s armband during a 3-0 win over San Marino. The defender then missed Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat against Slovenia due to a tight thigh. The issue isn't thought to be a serious one. Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Trai Hume (Northern Ireland)
Hume played 90 minutes in both of Northern Ireland’s matches this month and was named his side’s man of the match despite their defeat against Slovakia at Windsor Park. Photo: Charles McQuillan