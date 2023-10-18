News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Burnley player tipped for shock return aged 62

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United player Chris Waddle has been tipped for a surprise return to football.

By James Copley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United player Chris Waddle has been tipped for a surprise return to football at the age of 62.

Waddle, who played for Tottenham, Newcastle United, Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and England during a stellar playing career, enjoys a close relationship with Hallam FC, who are currently battling an injury crisis in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now, it has been suggested that the 62-year-old former attacker could return to action in a shock move. Waddle last played for the club back in 2014

Well-known football journalist Alan Biggs has suggested that Waddle could return for The Countrymen after they were forced to play with 10 men after another setback in the Senior Cup defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night.

Most Popular

Biggs took to Twitter in the aftermath of that tie, saying, “Understand there is a strong possibility of Chris Waddle returning to semi-pro football two months short of his 63rd birthday. Hallam FC will consider sending an SOS to the ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday and England star amid a chronic run of injuries…

“Waddle is a friend of Hallam FC (step nine in the pyramid) and it’s believed will not need too much encouragement. Never really hung up his boots - Hallam have at least 6 players out with serious injuries. Had to play with 10 men after the latest tonight.”

Waddle played for Sunderland back in 1997, signing for the side he had supported as a boy for a nominal fee of £75,000 and featured seven times for the Black Cats before departing.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedFootballSunderlandEnglandBurnleyTottenhamPremierBootsTwitterBlack CatsSheffield WednesdayAlan Biggs