It has been a long wait for the return of Championship football on Wearside, a fortnight on from Dan Neil’s controversial red card and the acrimonious defeat to Middlesbrough that followed.

Tony Mowbray’s side are back in action on Saturday, as they travel to Stoke City and a familiar opponent in Alex Neil.

It promises to be a fiery and fascinating contest, with some interesting talking points to keep a close eye on…

THE INJURY GAMBLES THAT COULD DEFINE THE CONTEST

Both managers saw their squad heavily hit by injury in the last block of Championship fixtures, Stoke City even more so than Sunderland.

Both hope that their options for Saturday’s game will be significantly improved, but with that comes significant risk.

For Neil’s part, he could well be able to pick recognised wing-backs in his favoured system now that both Ki-Jana Hoever and Enda Stevens are training. He also has a natural striker back available in Ryan Mmaee, while Andre Vidigal will be in contention to start.

For Mowbray’s part, there remains hope that Alex Pritchard, Bradley Dack and Pierre Ekwah will all be fit to return, with the head coach set to make a decision after Friday’s training session. Ekwah’s status is particularly crucial, given that Dan Neil’s suspension means that Sunderland do not have another orthodox central midfield to play alongside Jobe. Chris Rigg is of course a central midfielder, but has understandably been used in more advanced roles given his inexperience.

The question for both managers is to what extent they can take a risk on any of these players, given that both teams face very difficult midweek fixtures.

In Sunderland’s case, this is particularly important in central defence where Dan Ballard picked up a minor niggle on international duty. He has a vital role to play in this team, which means they cannot risk being without him for a significant period.

Neil and Mowbray both have to get the balance right in fielding a competitive side for this game while being wary of the challenges ahead.

LYNDEN GOOCH PREPARES FOR AN EMOTIONAL REUNION

Gooch has been one of those sidelined players in recent weeks but he returned to training this week and is therefore in contention to feature.

A hugely popular player at Sunderland due to his tenacity and commitment, you’d expect he’d be determined to make himself available for this one. Gooch left on excellent terms, having built a strong bond with supporters, staff and players alike over his long spell at the club.

Still, you suspect he’ll have a point to prove given that the switch to Stoke City was to a large extent triggered by the fact that his place in the team and therefore his long-term future was in doubt.

If fit, few who watched him at the Stadium of Light over the years would bet against a strong performance. One interesting question to watch is that if plays on the left as he has done in recent weeks, will he be up against Patrick Roberts or Adboullah Ba?

WHO WILL GET THE NOD UP FRONT FOR SUNDERLAND?

Mowbray kept his card close to his chest when it came to selection and availability at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, but added that he would find it difficult to pick players who were only returning from international duty on Friday.

As such there’ll be plenty of intrigue right up until the team drops at 2pm, but one of Mowbray’s key dilemmas will be who he goes with up front.

Mason Burstow is the player in situ at the moment, but was one of many away on international duty. He’s also still searching for his first goal at the club, but has impressed Mowbray with some of his link-up play and most notably, with his pressing ability and general work out of possession.

Luis Hemir is another option for Mowbray, who could also field a false nine if Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack are passed fit to play.

HOW HAVE THESE SIDES DEVELOPED SINCE THAT LAST CLASH?

Sunderland’s 5-1 thrashing in the last fixture between these two clubs was undoubtedly the low point of Sunderland’s season, something of a perfect storm for Mowbray and his side.

Mowbray felt his side were too tense as a result of the noise and storm created by Neil’s first return to Wearside, while he was also facing some significant tactical problems. With no striker and a significant shortage in central midfield, he was faced with a choice. Mowbray opted to double down on his attacking, possession-based approach, only to play into Stoke’s hands. The visitors sat off Sunderland and then pressed aggressively in midfield, deploying a counter attacking strategy to great success. Later in the game, they would pick off Sunderland’s set-piece weaknesses. To their credit, Mowbray’s side responded to what was a wretched day in outstanding fashion, finishing the season strongly and fighting their way into the play-offs.

How the two teams match up on this occasion will be fascinating to watch, as it will be far harder for Stoke to deploy a similar approach on home turf where their fans will expect a front-foot performance following a difficult start to the season.

Sunderland, even accounting for their injury issues, also look to have a much more balanced squad this time around.