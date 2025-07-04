Newcastle United and top 6 rival ready for bidding war for Sunderland transfer target

The latest transfer talk from Sunderland as the Black Cats, Newcastle and Aston Villa are linked with a Serie A midfielder.

Sunderland are reportedly edging closer to closer to completing a £15 million deal for Union Saint-Gilloise star Noah Sadiki - but will face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa as they look to add another midfielder to their ranks.

After finalising a £20 million permanent move for former loan signing Enzo Le Fee in the aftermath of the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, the Stadium of Light hierarchy broke the club’s transfer record with a £30 million move for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra.

Despite the departure of Jobe Bellingham to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, the Black Cats still possess a number of options in the middle of the park - but there has still been speculation that another midfielder is on the radar with a month to go until the start of the Premier League season.

Reports in Italy have suggested the Black Cats are keen on a move for Lazio star Matteo Guendouzi, who came through the academy set-up at Lorient under the watch of current Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris. The former Arsenal joined the Serie A club from Marseille on an initial loan deal during the summer of 2023 before that was converted into a permanent £10m move 12 months later.

In total, the 14-times capped France international has scored four goals and provided nine assists in 94 appearances for Lazio over the last two seasons and that has reportedly brought interest from elsewhere. Sunderland have been suggested as one possible destination - but the most recent reports in Italy have stated Wear-Tyne rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both ready to make to a move for the 26-year-old.

As per Sport Witness, Corierre della Sera have claimed a potential bidding war could break out between the Premier League clubs and have hinted the bidding could rise as high as €50 million when a reported release clause in Guendouzi’s current contract will be met. Those reports come days after Football Insider reported the Black Cats are ‘having a look’ at the midfielder.

Former Sunderland scout Mick Brown said: Sunderland are having a look at Matteo Guendouzi. “He’s got a bit of Premier League experience and has been playing at the top level in Europe for a while, so it would be a good deal for them. Sunderland are in a position where they feel they need to strengthen their squad. They need Premier League-level players and to get those you have to be ambitious in the market.

“A lot of it will depend on what sort of fee his club are going to demand for him. The manager is playing a big role in their recruitment so far and did the same when they were in the Championship, he appears to have good relationships in France. He’s worked with Guendouzi before and he’s going to be the driving force behind the move. He knows what he can do, knows what he’ll bring to the squad, and he’ll have a good idea about where he’ll fit in the team if he does come in. After his time at Arsenal, they’re ready to give him another chance in the Premier League.”