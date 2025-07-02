Sunderland concluded their second signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday evening

Régis Le Bris believes Habib Diarra can quickly adjust to life in the Premier League and says the deal demonstrates Sunderland's ambition.

Diarra had interest from across Europe's top divisions but has agreed a five-year contract on Wearside and has become the club's record signing. The 21-year-old captained RC Strasbourg last season and has international experience with Senegal. Le Bris said his form under head coach Liam Rosenior in Ligue 1 last season shows he is ready to make the significant step up to the Premier League next season.

“We’re very happy,” Le Bris said.

“We chose each other, but most of all Habib chose Sunderland. It’s normal for a profile like him to have interest from top clubs across Europe, and the fact he picked us shows he shares our ambition and vision. He immediately connected with the values of the club - strong team spirit, high energy, and leadership.

“He can give a huge contribution to the group, because he brings qualities that align perfectly with what we’re building, both on and off the pitch, as we take this next step into the Premier League.

"Age is only a number when you have his personal and technical qualities,” Le Bris added.

"Playing in that demanding position on the international stage, Habib proved he belongs to this level, Premier League perfectly fits to his profile.

"This next step - performing in a top league - is a big challenge, but it matches his ambition and his desire to keep progressing. Strasbourg had an excellent season, under an English manager who brought a high-intensity playing style.

"Habib understood his demands very quickly, those demands set a benchmark, putting him on the right track to deliver what will be expected at the next level. Players who thrive in those environments often adapt well to the demands of this league.”

Kristjaan Speakman's verdict on Sunderland's Habib Diarra signing

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the midfielder had 'immense potential'.

“Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

In a statement Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.