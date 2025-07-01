Sunerland are making moves to bolster their forward line for the upcoming Championship campaign

Sunderland have had an opening bid for FC Nantes striker Matthis Albine rejected, according to sources in France.

Albine is known to be a player long admired by the Sunderland hierarchy, and Foot Mercato reported this morning that the Black Cats had made a move in the region of €20 million this week. It has since been reported by Ouest-France that this offer has been rejected, and falls significantly short of the club's valuation.

Sunderland could well return with a new offer for the 23-year-old, but it remains to be seen if the club will be able to reach Nantes's valuation. The club's valuation of their star striker, who was vital in their successful bid to beat the Ligue 1 drop last season, is said to be closer to the €30 million mark.

Albine fits the bill for Sunderland's transfer strategy this summer, targeting players who an still develop but who have top-tier experience and therefore a realistic chance of hitting the ground running at Premier League level. Albine has over 100 senior league appearances at senior level under his belt, and played for France U21s at the recent U21s European Championship.

Sunderland have a number of potential striking targets as they look to bolster their forward line for the Premier League campaign, and are also keen to strengthen their options in the wide areas. The club are also known to have explored a potential deal for Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat, as well as Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté. Laurienté is well known to head coach Régis Le Bris, having played for FC Lorient during the Sunderland head coach’s time in the youth academy there.

Sunderland transfer latest explained

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Atlético Madrid full back Reinildo Mandava after his departure from the Spanish club was announced on Monday.

Reinildo featured at the Club World Cup earlier this year but fell down the pecking order in Madrid and will now bring valuable top-tier experience to a young Sunderland squad being rebuilt for Premier League football. The club are also close to confirming a club-record deal for RC Strasbourg Habib Diarra, with the midfielder close to a move in a deal that could eventually rise to around £30 million. Sunderland may be facing some frustration in their pursuit of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with Saudi Arabian club Neom making a big late push to sign the 25-year-old.

The imminent arrivals of Reinildo and Diarra nevertheless signal the club’s ambition in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, with the arrival of new director of football Florent Ghisolfi expected at some stage.

