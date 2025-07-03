Sunderland complete £15million deal for Belgian Pro League star Noah Sadiki, per reports

Sunderland have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise in a deal worth up to £17.5million, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland paying an initial £15million fee and a further £2.5million in potential add-ons. Sadiki becomes the Black Cats’ second major signing of the summer, following the club-record arrival of Habib Diarra from Strasbourg

Sadiki is a versatile midfielder who has enjoyed a rapid rise in the Belgian Pro League over the past two seasons. After breaking through at Anderlecht under former manager Vincent Kompany, the Kinshasa-born player joined Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 – a club where Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom is a significant investor.

Since then, he has become a mainstay in the side, helping Union SG win the Belgian Cup in the 2023-24 season and claim the league title this past campaign. His performances earned him a place in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Year and caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

Sadiki has been the subject of significant transfer interest in recent years. Kompany was keen to take him to Burnley during his time at Turf Moor, while Ligue 1 side Lyon also explored a move last summer. More recently, Leeds United, Brentford and Wolfsburg were all credited with interest in the player.

Sunderland acted decisively to meet Union SG’s asking price, and the player is now expected to join Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their pre-season training camp in Portugal later this month. Although primarily viewed as a central midfielder, Sadiki has also featured regularly at right-back, providing Le Bris with added tactical flexibility heading into the Premier League campaign. He is expected to compete for a role in Sunderland’s midfield alongside Diarra and Dan Neil, but also offers cover for Trai Hume in defensive areas.

Sadiki fits Sunderland’s ongoing recruitment strategy – a young player with scope for further development, but one who already has significant first-team experience in top-flight football. Despite his age, he has already made over 80 senior appearances and is a full international for DR Congo, making his debut earlier this year.

The transfer reinforces Sunderland’s ambition to not only survive in the Premier League but to build a squad with long-term value. The club’s model, focused on sustainability and development, has been central to its rise from League One to the top flight in recent seasons.

Further additions are expected in the coming weeks, with a left-sided central defender and another goalkeeper among the priorities before the squad departs for Portugal on July 15. Sadiki becomes the latest addition to a dynamic and youthful Sunderland squad as the club continues to invest in players with both immediate impact and future potential.