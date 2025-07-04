Pierre Ekwah transfer latest as Sunderland talks continue and West Ham await windfall

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah set to return as Saint-Étienne weigh up permanent deal

Pierre Ekwah is set to return to the Stadium of Light after spending last season on loan at AS Saint-Étienne – but talks over a permanent move remain ongoing.

The French midfielder joined Saint-Étienne last summer, with Sunderland banking a seven-figure loan fee and including a reported £6million option-to-buy clause in the deal. Ekwah made 30 appearances across the 2023-24 campaign and was a regular in midfield as the Ligue 1 side battled against relegation.

Following their drop into Ligue 2, it was initially expected that Saint-Étienne would be priced out of a permanent deal. However, discussions have continued between the two clubs in recent weeks, and head coach Kristofer Horneland remains hopeful a move can still be agreed.

“I have no news on Léo Pétrot [contract with Saint-Étienne expired on June 30th] and Pierre Ekwah. My ambition as coach remains the same: to keep them. They showed good potential last season,” Horneland said about Ekwah’s transfer situation.

“Ekwah had a great season in midfield in Ligue 1, which certainly gives him ambition. Léo Pétrot developed a lot during the season, which certainly also gave him ambition. We’ll see if we can keep them at Saint-Étienne. We should know more in the next few days.”

It remains to be seen whether Saint-Étienne will trigger the clause in full or attempt to renegotiate a lower fee. Sources in France suggest Ekwah is keen to make the move permanent, and Sunderland are not expected to stand in his way.

The 23-year-old struggled to break into the first team under Régis Le Bris during pre-season last year and is not thought to be part of the club’s long-term Premier League plans. As such, an early resolution to his future would suit all parties.

While Sunderland’s focus this summer is on strengthening the squad for top-flight survival, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is also working to find new homes for fringe players. Moving Ekwah on permanently would represent a positive early step and deliver another healthy financial boost, following the club-record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Sunderland are expected to turn a profit on Ekwah if a deal is struck, though West Ham United are due a percentage of any fee after inserting a sell-on clause when the midfielder joined the Black Cats in 2023. The situation is expected to develop in the coming weeks as Saint-Étienne assess their squad rebuild following relegation, and as Sunderland continue to reshape their own roster for the Premier League challenge ahead.

In other news, Sunderland have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise in a deal worth up to £17.5million, according to The Athletic.

