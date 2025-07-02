New director of football confirmed at Sunderland, Sadiki close, and a young keeper trains with Hartlepool

Sunderland have made a significant off-field addition and continued to accelerate their Premier League recruitment drive with multiple deals nearing completion.

Florent Ghisolfi has officially joined the club as director of football, while Noah Sadiki is close to becoming the Black Cats’ second major signing of the window following the record arrival of Habib Diarra. Elsewhere, talks continue over defensive reinforcements, and a young Sunderland goalkeeper is training with a local National League side as he weighs up his next step.

Ghisolfi takes the reins as Sunderland restructure football operations

Sunderland have officially confirmed the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as the club’s new director of football.

Ghisolfi, who arrives from Serie A side Roma, will begin work immediately at the Academy of Light, joining forces with current sporting director Kristjaan Speakman in a dual leadership model. With previous experience at RC Lens and OGC Nice, Ghisolfi is seen as a key figure in the club’s continued evolution ahead of its return to the Premier League.

In a statement, Sunderland described the move as “an organic evolution of SAFC’s long-term strategy, as the Club continues to prepare for the opportunities and demands of the Premier League.” Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “The appointment of Florent marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. This appointment enhances our capabilities in line with the Club’s long-term vision.”

Sunderland eyeing move for £18million defender amid Premier League interest

Toulouse are holding out for a fee in the region of £18million for highly-rated defender Charlie Cresswell, according to a report from The Sun. The 21-year-old has emerged as a target for multiple top-flight clubs, with Sunderland and West Ham United both keeping close tabs on the situation.

While no formal offer has yet been made by the Black Cats, interest is understood to be concrete, with the club assessing several defensive options as part of a broader recruitment push.

Romano: Sadiki set for Sunderland in £15million deal

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are on the brink of completing a deal to sign Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise. The 20-year-old DR Congo international is expected to pen a five-year deal after passing a medical. Sunderland will pay around £15million, with a further £2.5million in add-ons potentially due.

A central midfielder by trade, Sadiki has also filled in at right back and made over 40 senior appearances in Belgium’s top flight. His arrival would follow the club-record capture of Habib Diarra, signalling a new level of financial ambition under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Régis Le Bris.

Young Sunderland goalkeeper training with Hartlepool

Adam Richardson, 21, is currently training with Hartlepool United during the early stages of their pre-season campaign, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

Richardson, who has been part of Sunderland’s academy since the age of eight, is one of four trialists at Pools alongside Jake Hull, Ben Williams, and Josh Harrop. He has previously represented England at U17 and U18 levels and was named in multiple senior matchday squads during his time with the Black Cats. Richardson’s next step is likely to involve regular first-team football away from the Stadium of Light.

Mandava closing in, Bulka pursued elsewhere

The addition of Sadiki would continue a productive spell in the transfer market for Sunderland.

A deal is nearly complete for experienced left-back Reinildo Mandava, formerly of Atlético Madrid, while goalkeeper target Marcin Bulka has chosen to join Neom in the Saudi Pro League. Le Bris and Speakman have moved quickly to strengthen ahead of Friday’s return to pre-season testing, with the core of the squad set to report back in the coming days.

Sunderland turn attention to Chelsea’s Petrovic after missing out on Bulka

Sunderland are weighing up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic after missing out on OGC Nice stopper Bulka.

Bulka, who had been under consideration as he entered the final year of his contract in France, has instead agreed a long-term deal with Saudi Pro League side Neom following a late approach. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and is now set to link up with the ambitious Saudi outfit.

With Bulka no longer an option, the Black Cats are now assessing alternatives, and Petrovic is one of the names under serious consideration. The 25-year-old Serbia international made 23 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2023-24 before spending last season on loan at RC Strasbourg.

He was a key part of a Strasbourg side that, alongside Sunderland’s new record signing Habib Diarra, challenged for a European spot in Ligue 1. Chelsea are open to selling Petrovic this summer, with the asking price thought to be around £25million.