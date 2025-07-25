The Newcastle United icon has addressed Sunderland’s ongoing transfer interest in Granit Xhaka

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has admitted that Granit Xhaka would be a “really good addition” to bitter rivals Sunderland amid ongoing transfer speculation involving the Black Cats and the Swiss international.

Widespread reports have suggested in recent days that the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has reached an agreement on personal terms with Regis Le Bris’ side, although a financial package between his current employers and his suitors on Wearside is seemingly still some way off.

Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag has also stated publicly that he wants to keep the 32-year-old this summer, but assuming Sunderland can somehow find a way of breaking down the Bundesliga giants’ resolve, Shearer is of the opinion that Xhaka would represent a top piece of business for the Black Cats.

What has Alan Shearer said about Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Granit Xhaka?

Speaking to Betfair, the pundit said: “They [Sunderland] have really gone for it and that can work for you and against you. Promoted clubs know they're up against it straight away, history tells you how difficult it is for these clubs to survive.

“They signed a few players already and it looks as if the Xhaka deal is going to be done as well. He'll add great experience, he knows what the Premier League is about and has been there and done it. They need all of that.

“He'll certainly help them try to keep them up. He's only 32, it's not as if he's coming in as a 36-year-old. You've still got two or three really good years ahead of you. I can only speak from a personal point-of-view and he hasn't had the injuries that I had. He's still got plenty of time in the tank and I think he'll be a really good addition for them because of his experience, absolutely.

“It's going to be tough for them but they're giving it a right good go. I know I sit here as a Newcastle fan and former player but I genuinely mean it when I say I wanted Sunderland to get back to the Premier League. For the fans and the players, the derbies are great occasions. It would've been the date that players looked at when the fixtures came out.”

Shearer did, however, also suggest that Sunderland could face a tricky spell during the African Cup of Nations partway through the campaign, with five of their new signings eligible to play in the tournament.

He added: “It looks as though they might have a few players that will go to AFCON, that certainly won't help them, but you have to know that when you sign these players that there's a good chance they'll be missing for tournaments like AFCON. You have to understand and get through it. That December and January period will be a tough time for Sunderland.”

