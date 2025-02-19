Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Johnson was in charge of Sunderland from December 2020 to January 2022.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted that he was “gutted” to lose his job on Wearside.

The 43-year-old was relieved of his duties at the Stadium of Light in January 2022, with the Black Cats gunning for promotion from League One to the Championship. At the time of his dismissal, Sunderland were just two points off the top of the table, but Johnson’s final match at the helm ended in a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in an appearance on the Business of Sport podcast, the coach has opened up on his disappointment at not being afforded more time in the North East. When asked about the pressure of managing a bigger club at various points in his career to date, Johnson responded: “I've loved it. I've loved like, you know, Sunderland as an example - huge club, really sort of crazy passionate fan base and I absolutely loved my time at Sunderland.

“I was gutted when that ended, you know, I felt it was doing well. I think [Sunderland were] third in the league when I got sacked and [had] won their first cup [the Papa John’s Trophy] for 50 years at Wembley. I had the best win ratio since 1897. We'd built an amazing squad and team, and window to window, we were getting better.

“But obviously big clubs, big demand, big pressure and I think that's the privilege - that's how it feels. I never once felt like I couldn't cope, didn't want to handle it. I loved every minute of it. But I think the media scrutiny is the bit that probably is the most difficult to manage.

“Probably one of my weaknesses is my reaction to injustice and, you know, there's a lot of injustice in football management. So you've got to be able to skip over that with energy and with a spring in your step at a big club like that. But I still see Sunderland fans now, they're all over the world, all places, and I just felt like I had such good rapport with the fan base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking about his actual exit from Sunderland, Johnson added: “Sunderland, as an example, there were probably three or four factors that led up to that at that point in time and it accumulated with a bit of a freak result and a freak loss to Bolton away and it was, I suppose, a bit of a crescendo.

“But you can always feel it, you can sense there's something going on in the background, or there's a disagreement, or you're not quite as aligned, or the communication stops, or you hear a few things...

“I knew that one was coming, Sunderland. It was probably coming for a couple of months, if you like, before that, but we went on a fantastic run and I think I might have even been the current reigning manager of the month when I got sacked from Sunderland. But such is life, you know... It does hurt.”