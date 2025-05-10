Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interesting Sunderland-related stories that you may have missed amid the Black Cats play-off campaign

Sunderland faced Coventry City in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday evening at the CBS Arena.

However, despite talk of the play-offs dominating the news cycle this week, there were still several interesting transfer and general Sunderland-related stories to emerge over the last seven days or so. Here, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed the first time around:

Trai Hume linked with Liverpool

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has been named as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, according to stats expert Alex Stewart of Analytics FC.

Speaking to i Paper, Stewart suggested Hume as one of several options the Reds could explore following the news that Alexander-Arnold is set to leave for Real Madrid this summer. Despite helping Liverpool to a second Premier League title, the England defender recently confirmed his decision to depart in an emotional statement.

Stewart said: “The first step is to create a profile that highlights what Trent brings to the role. This means focusing on line-breaking passes, through balls, diagonals and switches, and receiving and passing in the half-spaces. Replacing Trent is extremely hard: his skillset is unusual and his passing ability elite, but by finding players doing the same kinds of things at a similar level, we can make a good assessment of potential replacements.

“This means homing in on players operating at the right level for Liverpool: the players need to come from elite leagues or the top end of secondary leagues – those outside Europe’s top five, essentially. In addition, we factored [in] minutes played – at least 1,000 in the last 12 months – and age. Liverpool tend not to buy players over 25 unless there is a real need, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa being the only examples since 2023.”

Roy Keane and Jill Scott crack Sunderland joke to Ruud Gullit

Roy Keane has reignited the Tyne-Wear rivalry with a playful jab at Newcastle United, insisting Sunderland are the “bigger club” to Ruud Gullit and Jill Scott.

The former Black Cats manager, who led the team to promotion from the Championship in 2007 and helped them stay in the top flight, made the remark in a nod to his continued fondness for the club. Keane remains a popular figure among Sunderland fans and has often spoken warmly about his time on Wearside.

On the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Roy Keane joined Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright, and Scott to welcome former Newcastle boss Gullit. The Dutchman reflected on his time at St. James’ Park, discussing the challenges he faced during his spell and Newcastle’s more recent run to the Carabao Cup final.

He said: “The biggest problem that you also had was that not everybody wants to go there [to play in Newcastle]. You have to really get with a good plan in order to to go there. I think that the biggest success they had was when [Kevin] Keegan was coach there. They had the best team they had - didn't win it, but I think that now that they won a trophy I'm so happy for them.”

In response, Keane quipped: “There's a bigger club down the road in Sunderland, so that’s the problem.” Wearside-born former Black Cats midfielder Scott responded: “Yes, Roy!” before fist-bumping the Manchester United legend.

Nectar Triantis transfer latest

Portsmouth are reportedly considering a summer move for Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis. The Australian centre-back has impressed during his loan spell at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, earning a nomination for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award after a standout campaign.

Triantis’ strong performances in Scotland have seemingly reignited interest from Portsmouth, who, according to the Daily Record, have tracked the 21-year-old before. His impressive form at Easter Road has only strengthened their admiration, but any move is likely to come at a cost. The report suggests Sunderland will demand a “significant fee” for the defender, who remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027.