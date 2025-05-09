Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland begin their Championship play-off campaign with a trip to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City on Friday evening.

The Black Cats finished fourth in the second tier this season, and are bidding to seal a spot at Wembley later this month - and potentially a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a hectic few days of preparations on Wearside, here is a handful of the stories that you might have missed. Check out our round-up below...

Portsmouth keen on Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Portsmouth could look to make a move for Nectar Triantis this summer, according to reports. The Australian has spent the season out on loan with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, and has caught the eye with a series of impressive displays that have earned him a nomination for Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

And it would appear that his showings have captured the attention of transfer chiefs at Fratton Park. As per an update from the Daily Record, Pompey have been interested in the 21-year-old before, and have been convinced of his quality following his star turn at Easter Road. The Scottish title add that a “significant fee” will be required to prise him away from the Stadium of Light in the near future, however, with Triantis’ current deal in the North East set to run until 2027.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe responds to Sunderland promotion question

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has delivered a non-committal verdict on the prospect of Sunderland making a return to the Premier League this summer. The Black Cats kick off their Championship play-off campaign against Coventry City on Friday evening, and could seal a long-awaited promotion back to the top flight over the coming weeks, ending an absence that has dragged on since 2017.

In that period, Sunderland have faced Newcastle just once, losing an FA Cup clash at the Stadium of Light in January of last year, but when asked about the possibility of the Tyne-Wear Derby becoming a regular occurrence once again during a recent press conference, Howe refused to be drawn into a definitive answer on whether he would like to see it happen.

He said: "I think I was asked this yesterday and I very much sat on the fence. If the games come, we'll embrace the games. But it's interesting to see the play-offs. Obviously I saw a bit of the game last night and I think the play-offs always have a lot of drama, so let's wait and see."

Chris Maguire set to become free agent

And finally, former Sunderland playmaker Chris Maguire is set to become a free agent having left non-league outfit Eastleigh. Now 36, the former Scotland international will depart the club having made 37 goal contributions across 94 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire is one of 10 players set to leave Eastleigh, and in an official statement, the Spitfires said: “Eastleigh Football Club would like to place on record our thanks to all the players for their contributions this season and wish those leaving the club the very best for their futures.”

Your next Sunderland read: Inside Sunderland's lengthy play-off preparations and what Régis Le Bris has been working on behind the scenes