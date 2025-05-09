Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland skipper has been speaking about his old club ahead of the Championship play-offs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland captain Corry Evans has suggested that the Black Cats’ previous experience in the Championship play-offs can help them in this season’s ongoing bid for promotion.

The Northern Irish midfielder was part of the squad that battled their way into the top six under Tony Mowbray back in 2023, before coming unstuck against Luton Town, who would eventually go on to secure a spot in the Premier League after beating Coventry City at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several members of Sunderland’s dressing room that season are still on the books at the Stadium of Light, with the likes of Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson, Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, and Patrick Roberts among those who have already experienced a play-off campaign in red and white.

What has Corry Evans said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes this season?

And despite the relative youthfulness of Regis Le Bris’ squad, Evans is still of the opinion that their failed promotion bid back in 2022 can help Sunderland this time around, with the Black Cats set to face Coventry City in a play-off semi-final first leg on Friday evening.

Speaking during an appearance on the What The Falk podcast, he said: “There's players there that have been around it. Everyone sort of says that Sunderland are such a young team, but they've got a lot of games under their belts, these players. It’s not as if they've played 20, 30 games. A lot of them are close to 100, 200 games now for such young players, but the experience of the play-offs that you just mentioned there for them boys, it will help.

“You can't beat experience but I think you've got the older boys, the older heads now in the group too. They've added the likes of Alan Browne and [Chris] Mepham, and players like this who've also had experience throughout their careers too, playing big games. It's just about getting a good start on Friday night and, as I say, hopefully trying to take something back to the Stadium of Light to get the job done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Evans went on to predict that Sunderland will draw 1-1 with Coventry at the CBS Arena, before securing a 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The ex-Black Cats star also reserved praise for former teammate Luke O’Nien, stating: “He's huge. As you mentioned, he's been involved in the play-off campaigns. I think he's really taken to the centre-back role, I think he's become brilliant at it. When I first joined he was centre-mid. I'm not sure when he actually first started getting moved back though but as I say, he reads the game really well, Luke. He's aggressive, he gives his all and technically he's a lot better than what people make out.

“I think he's technically both footed, it's really impressive what he can do with both feet and long passes and so on. He's really grown as well over these last few years since I joined. He's a massive part of the club and he'll be vital for the boys and for Sunderland this play-off campaign.”

Your next Sunderland read: Inside Sunderland's lengthy play-off preparations and what Régis Le Bris has been working on behind the scenes