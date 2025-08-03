Napoli target could still make summer transfer move after failed Sunderland switch

A former Sunderland transfer target is reportedly the subject of interest from clubs in Italy and Turkey.

Sunderland supporters got a glimpse of what they can expect from wing duo Chelmsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra in Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat against Real Betis.

The two widemen have formed a key part of the Black Cats’ summer recruitment drive after they arrived on Wearside at a combined cost of around £36 million after Sunderland agreed deals with Union Saint-Gilloise and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Talbi and Adingra have both been regular features in Regis Le Bris’ side and they were handed starts in the defeat against the La Liga side as they showed flashes of promise and worked themselves into positive areas - but struggled to provide any meaningful service to lone striker Eliezer Mayenda. However, there was enough to suggest both new additions could provide some awkward moments for Premier League full backs as the Black Cats make their return to the top flight this season.

There could have been further competition in wide areas for Le Bris to consider had a proposed move for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente not fallen through last month. Sunderland were reportedly close to completing a £17.5 million deal for the former France Under-21 international after he plundered his way to 18 goals in 33 appearances last season to help his side secure promotion back into Serie A.

However, the move collapsed at a late stage despite Lauriente travelling to Sunderland’s training camp in Portugal to put the final touches to the deal and reports in Italy suggested a disagreement involving the player’s representatives were the key factor in the failure to complete the switch.

Speaking last week about the failed move to Wearside, Lauriente’s agent Roberto Meloni told Stile TV: “An agreement was certainly reached with Sunderland for Armand, lower than the figure that was being discussed for (Dan) Ndoye, but now the cards have been reshuffled. He’s a very valuable player based on what he’s shown, and Sassuolo will ask for their fair share, so there are many aspects to evaluate.

“It’s true that in today’s football, money is important for the players and everyone involved in negotiations, but Armand isn’t someone who looks solely at the money, and he proved it by putting himself on the line in Serie B. He’s very much into the human and sporting side. At Sunderland, the manager was pushing to have him because he knew him from his time at Rennes and wanted to work with him.”

A new report from CalcioMercato has revealed Sassuolo are keen to move Lauriente on this summer and have suggested reigning Serie A champions Napoli and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are amongst the interested parties. The Turkish giants are said to have made an offer of around £13 million and have a long-term interest in Lauriente - but will face competition from both Napoli and Bologna as they look to finalise a deal.