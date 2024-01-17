The latest Sunderland and Championship transfer news as we enter the 17th day of the winter window.

Sunderland have been linked with around 22 incoming deals during the January transfer window so far, with time to strengthen Michael Beale's squad running out as we enter the second half of the month.

The latest two players to be mentioned with a move to Sunderland are Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff and Leicester City defender Luke Thomas. There has also been fresh speculation and social media drama regarding Amad.

As well as the talk on Wearside, clubs in the Championship are also trying to do business before the end of the window. Here, we take a look at the talk surrounding Sunderland's divisional rivals:

New Zealand youth international goalkeeper Scott Morris has joined Stoke City following a successful trial. The 22-year-old has been training at Clayton Wood since late November. (Stoke Live)

Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Alfie Devine on loan from Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his Port Vale loan. (Evening Standard)

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal forward Mika Biereth on loan. Wednesday have already signed Goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and forward Ike Ugbo has made the temporary switch from Troyes. (The Star)

Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ready to table bids for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has also been loosely linked with Sunderland during recent transfer windows. However, Millwall and Blackburn are ready to make cash bids for the England youth international centre-back. (Alan Nixon)