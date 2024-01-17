The January transfer is now open and Sunderland have already been linked with a host of names with the winter window now entering its second half.
The Black Cats under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey have prioritised young talented players that haven’t cost much in terms of transfer fees. That strategy has produced good results with Jack Clarke, Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Pierre Ekwah, Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham now worth much more than they were when they first joined the club.
But Sunderland’s transfer strategy has left Michael Beale’s squad lacking in experience and goals with the four forwards brought to the club last summer failing – for the most part – to hit the ground running.
With that in mind, Sunderland have been linked with a mixture of youth and experience already this window and here, we take you through the deals Speakman has been linked with concluding so far:
1. Divin Mubama
Sunderland have been linked with West Ham striker Divin Mubama but will face competition from Championship rivals West Brom, according to reports. The Daily Mail claims The Hammers want the 19-year-old attacker to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window with Sunderland eyeing reinforcements in the forward department. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Kiieffer Moore
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Wales international striker Kieffer Moore, according to fresh transfer reports. The former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Barnsley striker is currently with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he has scored 10 goals in 44 appearances since joining the club back in 2022. Alan Nixon states that Moore could leave Bournemouth on loan having only played seven times in the Premier League so far this campaign but is also open to leaving The Cherries permanently after signing for the club for £5million two years ago. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Charlie Cresswell
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says there is 'no will' to let Charlie Cresswell leave in January, but he also has to consider what the defender wants during the transfer window. Sunderland have been re-linked with Leeds United's ex-Millwall loanee defender Cresswell in recent days with the centre-half struggling for game time this season. Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, is thought to be a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with Millwall and league rivals Middlesbrough thought to be keen. Photo: George Wood
4. Lamare Bogarde
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde following the midfielder's loan spell at Bristol Rovers. Bogarde, 19, had made 14 League One appearances for Rovers this season, but didn't feature in the league under Matty Taylor, who was appointed at the Memorial Stadium on December 1. Sunderland are reportedly interested in a loan move for Bogarde, while SPL side Aberdeen are said to have asked about the player's availability. Photo: Alex Pantling